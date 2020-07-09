Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to raise voice on workers’ plight

Sector-wise demonstrations will be held at state capitals, district headquarters, blocks and also in all big industrial estates, said BMS General Secretary Virjesh Upadhyay.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated trade union organisation Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Wednesday said it will observe “Sarkar Jagao Saptah” nationwide from July 24 highlighting the problems of the workforce at the national, state, industry and local levels.
During the week, BMS will highlight issues relating to migrant workers, the unorgnaised sector, non-payment of wages, job losses, suspension of labour laws and increasing working hours in many states. It will also raise voice against “unbridled privatisation by selling PSUs” and corporatisation of defence and railway production units.
