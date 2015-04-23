Bharatiya Janata Party MP wants Gita to be declared ‘sacred national book’

Bhagvad Gita should be declared as a ‘sacred national book’, a BJP member said in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ram Charitra Nishad sought support from members from all sides for his demand.

Insisting that the Gita is “a guide” which has solution for all the ills facing people in this modern day world, he said the book is an inspiration especially for the youth.

He said it was a matter of pride when Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a copy of the Gita to US President Barack Obama as also other world dignitaries.

The Zero Hour also saw a TDP member Jayadev Galla expressing concern over the growing acid attacks in the country.

He said the recent acid attack on a doctor in Delhi reminded of the gravity of the problem of acid attacks in the country as nearly 400 such attacks are reported every month.

Kirron Kher (BJP)expressed apprehensions over the Handloom Reservation Act likely to be scrapped and said such a move would spell doom for 4.3 million handloom weavers in the country.

She said the weavers have already been hit hard by the tactics being adopted by the powerloom industry.

