BJP Foundation Day: Saffron party releases video hailing its leaders, ‘IndiatrustsBJP’ becomes top hashtag on Twitter

The video, titled as ‘BJP-ek mission’ (BJP – a mission), also highlighted the contributions of veteran party leaders including Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

On the occasion of its 38th foundation day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released a video highlighting party’s evolution right from its inception as Jan Sangha in 1951 to formation of the party in 1980. The video, titled as ‘BJP-ek mission’ (BJP – a mission), also highlighted the contributions of veteran party leaders including Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyaay, Prem Nath Dogra, Acharya Raghuvir, Nanaji Deshmuk, Vijayraje Scindia, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The video begins with criticism of Jawahar Lal Nehru for his ‘western love’ (Pashchatya Prem). The video carried a hashtag – “IndiatrustsBJP” – which became the top trend on Twitter within hours. The video also highlights Lal Chowk and Ram Rath Yatra as the events which came shaped its journey for the future.

The video ends with a claim that BJP is world’s largest political party with 11 crore members. It said that that party is receiving immense support from the entire nation and is committed to serve the country. It further said that the government, under the able leadership of PM Narendra Modi, is committed for the development of poor.

Watch video:

The BJP is celebrating it 38th Foundation Day today. Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi today credited party workers for taking the organisation to new heights. The prime minister said that BJP is the party of “a New India”, adding, that it “believes in India’s diversity, its unique culture and the strengths of 125 crore Indians.”

“For @BJP4India, the Karyakartas are everything. They are the heart and soul of the party, whose sweat has taken the Party to new heights. It is due to their efforts that we have the honour to serve people all over India and fulfill their aspirations. #IndiaTrustsBJP,” Modi said.

The prime minister is scheduled to interact to party workers at 4:30 PM through a live video interaction via the Narendra Modi Mobile App. Party chief Amit Shah was also scheduled to hold a public interaction at around 12 pm.