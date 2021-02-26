‘Bharat Vyapar Bandh’: Businesses remain unaffected in Punjab, Haryana

In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran, shops and commercial establishments remained functional as usual and the impact of the bandh was not seen.

Businesses remained unaffected in Punjab and Haryana on Friday during the “Bharat Vyapar Bandh” called by trader unions, with many saying though they supported the cause, they could not afford to down shutters.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Thursday had said all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26 in view of its ‘Bharat Bandh’ call demanding a review of the provisions of the goods and services tax (GST) regime.

The CAIT had said dharnas (protests) would be held nationwide at 1,500 places to urge the Centre, state governments and the GST Council to keep in abeyance the “draconian” provisions of GST.

In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran, shops and commercial establishments remained functional as usual and the impact of the bandh was not seen.

All markets in Amritsar, including the cycle markets at Railway Road, Ram Bagh area, cloth market inside the walled city and even the wholesale and retail medicine markets, were operational. Manish Arora, who runs a blanket and shawl business in the walled city area of Amritsar, said he saw no impact of any kind due to the bandh call.

Some market associations in the city, however, said though they supported the cause of the bandh, they could not afford to shut shop as they were already reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no impact of the bandh in Haryana’s Ambala and Kurukshetra as well. All major commercial centres and markets remained open.

The sarafa (jewellery) market, grain market, wholesale cloth market and other commercial institutions in Ambala functioned as usual.