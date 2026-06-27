In a landmark initiative aimed at extending the cooperative movement into India’s transport sector, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (June 27) formally launched Bharat Taxi, the country’s first cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the government’s vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’ (Prosperity through Cooperation) envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bharat Taxi, which was soft-launched in Gujarat in December 2025, is designed around the principle of ‘Saarthi Hi Maalik’ (The Driver is the Owner), making taxi drivers not merely service providers but shareholders and co-owners of the digital mobility platform.

The platform seeks to eliminate exploitation by conventional app-based aggregator models by ensuring collective ownership, financial empowerment and comprehensive social security for drivers.

गांधीनगर से देश की पहली सहकारिता आधारित टैक्सी सेवा 'भारत टैक्सी' के गुजरात में शुभारंभ कार्यक्रम से लाइव… ગાંધીનગરથી દેશની પ્રથમ સહકારિતા આધારિત ટેક્સી સેવા 'ભારત ટેક્સી'ના ગુજરાતમાં શુભારંભ કાર્યક્રમથી લાઈવ… https://t.co/9qNNayXX2W — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 27, 2026

‘Neither Saarthis nor customers should be exploited’: Amit Shah

Addressing over 4,000 Bharat Taxi Saarthis (drivers) and representatives of cooperative institutions, Amit Shah said the platform has been created to protect the interests of both drivers and passengers while restoring dignity to the profession.

“The primary reason for its inception is to ensure that neither our ‘saarthi’ nor our customers face any form of exploitation. Secondly, the aim is to ensure dignity for our ‘saarthi,’ so they are not dependent on app registration,” said Shah, who is also Minister of Cooperation.

#WATCH | Gandhinagar, Gujarat | At the launch of 'Bharat Taxi,' a cooperative-based taxi service, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "… The primary reason for its inception is to ensure that neither our 'sarathi' nor our customers face any form of exploitation. Secondly, the… pic.twitter.com/Nl32dVSgAC — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026

Highlighting the cooperative ownership model, Amit Shah said, “Today, I can proudly say that the seven lakh partners associated with Bharat Taxi are its owners—they are shareholders. This ownership brings dignity, security and the promise of prosperity. The concept of Bharat Taxi was introduced to encompass all three of these elements.”

He further announced that after successful trial operations, Bharat Taxi has now officially commenced services across Gujarat.

“Bharat Taxi has already been launched on a trial basis in several locations, and today marks its formal launch in Gujarat. Starting today, Bharat Taxi has officially commenced operations across all major cities in Gujarat, covering two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers.”

India’s 1st driver-owned ride-hailing platform

Bharat Taxi has been developed by Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Limited as India’s first driver-owned ride-hailing service. Registered under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002, the cooperative was established on June 6, 2025, with the objective of creating an inclusive, technology-driven and cooperative mobility ecosystem.

Unlike conventional ride-hailing platforms, Bharat Taxi operates on a zero-commission model, ensuring that drivers retain the maximum share of their earnings instead of paying commissions to platform operators.

In addition to income security, registered Saarthis are entitled to several welfare benefits including insurance coverage, access to loans, pension schemes and various government social security programmes.

Backed by India’s largest cooperative institutions

The initiative has received support from eight of India’s premier cooperative organisations, reflecting a broad-based effort to strengthen cooperative entrepreneurship in the mobility sector.

The supporting institutions include:

National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC)

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB)

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED)

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO)

Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited (KRIBHCO)

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL)

Together, these institutions have helped shape Bharat Taxi as a cooperative digital platform owned by its drivers rather than external investors.

Strong response from Gujarat

Gujarat, regarded as the birthplace of India’s cooperative movement, has emerged as the leading contributor to Bharat Taxi’s expansion. According to official figures, more than 1.5 lakh Saarthis from Gujarat have already joined the platform, while over 7 lakh customers in the state have registered with the service.

Nationally, Bharat Taxi has enrolled approximately 7 lakh Saarthis, while more than 37 lakh customers across India have availed its services. The platform is currently facilitating over 3,500 rides every day, demonstrating encouraging early adoption of the cooperative mobility model.

Services begin across 14 major Gujarat cities

With Saturday’s formal launch, Bharat Taxi services have become operational across 14 major cities of Gujarat, including:

Ahmedabad

Surat

Vadodara

Rajkot

Dwarka

Somnath

Valsad

Anand

Jamnagar

Bhavnagar

Nadiad

Junagadh

Mehsana

Amreli

Amit Shah Launches Bharat Taxi Across 14 Gujarat Citieshttps://t.co/QcPJc3h3i6 pic.twitter.com/xqVC45tSVq — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) June 27, 2026

Officials announced that Bharat Taxi aims to expand its operations across the entire state within the next one month before accelerating its rollout across other states and major cities nationwide. Passengers can choose from multiple transport options including bike taxis, auto-rickshaws and four-wheeler cabs, depending on their travel requirements.

Safe, affordable and driver-centric mobility

Bharat Taxi seeks to differentiate itself through a combination of affordable pricing, passenger safety and driver welfare. The platform offers surge-free pricing, protecting passengers from fluctuating fares during peak demand periods. For passenger safety, Bharat Taxi is working in collaboration with Gujarat Police to ensure secure and reliable travel experiences across the state.

The cooperative ownership model also enables drivers to enjoy long-term financial participation in the platform’s growth, unlike conventional aggregator-based employment structures.

Recognition for outstanding ‘Saarthis’

During the launch ceremony, Amit Shah felicitated several top-performing Saarthis for their outstanding contribution to the platform. The best-performing drivers were presented with share certificates, reinforcing the cooperative principle that every Saarthi is also a shareholder and owner of Bharat Taxi.

The event also witnessed the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between participating institutions aimed at strengthening the cooperative mobility ecosystem.

The launch programme was attended by several senior political leaders and cooperative sector representatives, including- Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat Deputy Chief Harsh Sanghavi, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani and Gujarat Cabinet Minister Jitubhai Savjibhai Vaghani. They were joined by senior officials from cooperative institutions, representatives of partner organisations and over 4,000 Bharat Taxi Saarthis from across Gujarat.

The launch of Bharat Taxi represents a significant attempt to extend India’s successful cooperative movement beyond agriculture and dairy into the rapidly growing mobility sector. By combining digital technology with cooperative ownership, the initiative aims to provide drivers with greater income security, social protection and a direct stake in the platform’s success while offering passengers transparent, affordable and reliable transportation services.

Looking ahead, Bharat Taxi plans to expand across all states and major cities of India, establish dedicated support centres in every state, further strengthen social security benefits for Saarthis and integrate with India’s digital public infrastructure to build a nationwide cooperative mobility ecosystem.

With its unique ‘Saarthi Hi Maalik’ philosophy, Bharat Taxi seeks to write a new chapter in India’s transport sector—one built on collective ownership, inclusive growth and the cooperative spirit.