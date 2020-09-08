‘Bharat Ratna for PV Narasimha Rao!’ Telangana Assembly unanimously passes resolution demanding top honour for former PM

Narasimha Rao served as the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. He was born on June 28, 1921 in Warangal, now in Telangana.
The Telangana Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country, on former PM PV Narasimha Rao.
Narasimha Rao served as the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. He was born on June 28, 1921 in Warangal, now in Telangana.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had earlier raised the demand, saying Rao changed the country’s destiny for the better and deserves the award.
The Telangana government is organising year-long centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao on a grand scale. The main programme took place on June 28 at PV Gnana Bhoomi in Hyderabad. PV Gnana Bhoomi is the samadhi of the former Prime Minister.
It was under Rao that the country saw a major economic transformation. He was personally responsible for the dismantling of the Licence Raj.
Narasimha Rao is often referred to as the ‘Father of Indian Economic Reforms’.
