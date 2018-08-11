Bharat Ratna for Karunanidhi: MDMK chief Vaiko backs demand

While paying tribute to Karunanidhi, Vaiko said in a statement that ‘Kalaignar’ (as Karunanidhi is fondly called) received love and affection from people across the country and urged the centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the late leader as part of honouring him.

MDMK chief Vaiko today demanded that the Centre posthumously confer Bharat Ratna on M Karunanidhi a day after DMK raised a similar demand in Parliament.

While paying tribute to Karunanidhi, Vaiko said in a statement that ‘Kalaignar’ (as Karunanidhi is fondly called) received love and affection from people across the country and urged the centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the late leader as part of honouring him.

Yesterday, during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, DMK member ‘Tiruchi’ Siva asked the Centre to ‘posthumously’ confer Bharat Ratna on Karunanidhi as a tribute to his exemplary work for the people.

Many members, including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, supported Siva’s demand.

Meanwhile, DMK working president M K Stalin along with senior party leaders paid floral tributes at Karunanidhi’s burial site on the Marina beachfront.

As people continue to throng the site, party MLA J Anbhazhagan said arrangements have been made to serve free food and water to them.