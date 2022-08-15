‘Bharat ki Mitti’ endowed with extraordinary strength; we must take pride in our heritage, says PM Modi

Hailing India as a “mother of democracy”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is endowed with an “extraordinary strength” that sailed her through the freedom struggle, and also asserted that every Indian must take pride in its heritage as the country moves forward on the path of development.

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he also said there has been a “resurgence in collective consciousness” among the citizens of the county that even many social scientists could not imagine.

“The period of slavery left deep wounds. But, inside the country was also ‘ziddi’ (stubborn) and ‘junooni’ (crazy). And, even around the last phase of our Independence movement and when the British rule was about to end, apprehensions were raised about it, that it will slip into a dark age… But they did not now that this was India’s soil (‘ye India ki mitti hai’). And, ‘Bharat ki Mitti’ (India’s soil) has that extraordinary strength (‘anmol samarthya’), and with this strength India is moving forward,” Modi said.

The prime minister also hailed India’s diversity, saying it is this diversity that others saw as a “burden” but is a “priceless power (‘anmol shakti’) of India”.

“The world did not know India has an inherent strength… the confluence of mind and thoughts.. India is a mother of democracy, and those people who harbour in the consciousness, this democracy with a resolve, and move forward on that path, then this strength (‘samarthya’) can spell doom for big empires too,” he added.

Earlier in his address, he described the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence as a “historic day” and a “sacred milestone” and a time to move forward on a “new path, with new resolves and new strength”.

In his 82-minute address, Modi also said gender equality is the key to a united India as he stressed the need to extend support to ‘Nari Shakti’, adding respect for women is an important pillar for India’s growth. It is important that in speech and conduct “we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women”, he said.

The prime minister recalled the legacy of freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Chandraksekhar Azad, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Ashfaqullah Khan, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Rani Gaidinliu of Manipur, Jhalkari Bai, Rani Chennamma, and Begum Hazrat Mahal, Birsa Munda, Alluri Sitarama Raju and several unsung heroes, saying this is the “first morning of the ‘Armri kal’ we have entered into, and it is a time to also remember their sacrifices and work towards realising their vision for India”.

Modi also spoke of ‘Panch Pran’ or lifeblood resolves for the nation when it celebrates its 100th year of Independence in 2047.

“For the next 25 years we need to focus on these five resolves – to make India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage, unity, and fulfilling our duties,” he said.

Modi asserted that “we must take pride in our heritage. It is our heritage that gave India its golden age. It is our heritage that gave the potential to change with time, shed old ways and adopt new ones”.

On the significance of a united country, Modi said India has much to teach the world on the concept of unity which begins with the family structure.

Gender equality is the key to a united India, he said, adding that without equal importance to sons and daughters in family structures, the idea of unity will be lost.

In his address, Modi also asserted that an aspirational society is important for any nation, and today there is “swell in that level of aspiration.” “Today, we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthusiastic, impatient to see changes happening in front of their eyes, and do not want to wait,” he said.