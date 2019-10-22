Bharat Ki Laxmi campaign: PM Modi hails Deepika Padukone, PV Sindhu for supporting initiative to highlight achievements of women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come out in praise of filmstar Deepika Padukone and ace shuttler PV Sindhu for lending their support to the ‘Bharat ki Laxmi’ campaign. During his latest radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on September 29, PM Modi had spoken of initiating the programme to honour girls who have made their mark in numerous fields.

Taking to Twitter, the PM wrote, “India’s Nari Shakti epitomises talent and tenacity, determination and dedication. Our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment. Through this video, @Pvsindhu1 and @deepikapadukone excellently convey the message of celebrating #BharatKiLaxmi”.

Earlier, in a two-minute video, featuring her and Padukone, Sindhu tweeted, “Societies grow when women are empowered and their accomplishments are given a place of pride! I support PM @narendramodi ji #BharatKiLaxmi movement. It celebrates extraordinary achievements of extraordinary women of India. This Diwali, let’s celebrate womanhood”.

PM Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address last month, urged citizens of the country to outline achievements of daughters in the upcoming Diwali using the hashtag ‘BharatKiLaxmi’.

“My dear brothers and sisters, Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, makes an entry into each household in the form of fortune and prosperity during the auspicious occasion of Diwali… We could do something more, we can work towards highlighting the achievements of India’s daughters by sharing their achievements on social media with the hashtag #Bharatkilaxmi. The way we jointly ran a mega campaign “#Selfiwithdaughter”, which spread across the globe,” he had said.

It may be noted here that Padukone is portraying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her next film Chhapaak which has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is slated to release next year on January 10.

During his address, the PM also urged people to share the surplus sweets, goods which they do not require any longer with the deprived section to help them celebrate the festive season in a better way.