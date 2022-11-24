Bharat Jodo Yatra: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi march together for first time in Madhya Pradesh – Watch

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband and son joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi in Madhya Pradesh’s Borgaon for the first time on Thursday. Rajasthan’s former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also joined in.

On the second day of the yatra’s Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district, and Priyanka and her family joined in. She reached Indore on Wednesday,

As the Congress leaders marched, Congress workers raised slogans in support of them, and police personnel were seen making hectic efforts to prevent the workers from coming close to the party leaders.

The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 4, after covering a distance of 380 kilometres.

Pilot has joined the foot march at a time when demands for the change of leadership have been raised again in the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting organised in Burhanpur city of Madhya Pradesh after the yatra entered the state from Maharashtra, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused the Narendra Modi government of breaking the “sacred relationship” with soldiers by introducing the Agnipath scheme. He said that the BJP government has brought the scheme that would turn youths jobless for life after mere four years of service as Agniveers, reported news agency PTI.

Rahul, referring to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March 2020, accused the saffron party of poaching MLAs for crores of rupees.

Nath, welcoming the yatra in his state, claimed that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be the most successful in the state.