Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir: Congress alleges ‘serious’ security lapse, suspends yatra for the day

The Congress party today said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra has been called off for the day in view of a “serious” security lapse in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra, which resumed from Banihal after a day’s break on account of Republic Day celebrations, was halted after several party leaders alleged that Gandhi and they were denied security cover.

“It is the responsibility of the police to guarantee crowd control. I had to cancel my walk today, unfortunately, police arrangement completely collapsed… I hope security will now be ensured for remaining days of the yatra,” Rahul said addressing a press conference. “It’s very difficult for me to go against what my security people are recommending,” he added.

Congress leader KC Venugopal alleged that the withdrawl of the security cover in Banihal during the Bharat Jodo Yatra amounted to a serious security breach and questioned who ordered it. “The sudden withdrawal of security personnel from the D-area has caused a serious security breach at the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Banihal, Kashmir. Who ordered this?” Venugopal tweeted.

“The authorities responsible must answer for this lapse & take appropriate steps to prevent such incidents in future,” he added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also took to Twitter to accuse the government of a “conspiracy” and said it had stopped to its lowest by playing with Rahul Gandhi’s security in Jammu and Kashmir. “India has already lost Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, any government or administration should desist from doing politics on such matters,” Ramesh added.

Earlier today, the Yatra resumed from Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal on Friday and was scheduled to enter the Valley later in the day. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah joined Gandhi as Yatra began.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not aimed at improving the image of Rahul Gandhi but for improving the situation in the country,” Abdullah told reporters in Banihal, 120 km from Srinagar, adding that he was participating since he was more concerned about the image of the country. “We have not joined this for the image of an individual but for the image of the county,” he said.