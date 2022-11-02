Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 8th day in Telangana 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is leading the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra‘ resumed the foot march from here on Wednesday and is expected to cover over 28 kms. Gandhi will attend a corner meeting at Muthangi before halting for the night, the party sources said. This is the eighth day of the party’s campaign in the state.



Amidst massive crowd that had gathered, Gandhi unfurled the national flag in front of the iconic Charminar here on Tuesday, over 32 years after his father and then party chief Rajiv Gandhi had started the ‘Sadbhavna Yatra’ from the same spot.

The yatra will cover 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in the poll-bound Telangana, spanning a total distance of 375 km in the state, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors during the party campaign in the state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra last week. The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.