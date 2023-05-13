Bharat Jodo Yatra effect? BJP draws blank in 20 seats Rahul Gandhi covered

The Congress party in Karnataka has emerged victorious in the state elections, courtesy: a localised campaign spearheaded by state leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. However, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra, a cross-country foot march that covered 3,570 km, also played a significant role in securing several assembly seats for the party.

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi had numerous opportunities to engage with locals and hear their concerns. Swaraj Abhiyan’s Yogendra Yadav tweeted that the yatra impacted the 21 Karnataka assembly seats it passed through. The party won over 17 seats out of the total 21 that were covered in the yatra, highlighting its impact on the election. Of the total 21 seats, BJP drew a blank while JD(S) won on four. The yatra entered Karnataka on September 30 at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district and passed through several districts, covering a distance of over 500 km in about 22 days.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also praised the yatra’s role in energising the party and creating a sense of unity among its leaders and workers. “The Bharat Jodo Yatra was the Sanjeevini for the party. It energised the organisation and instilled a deep sense of unity and solidarity among leaders and workers,” he said.

The latest counting trends till 3 pm reflect the Congress party’s success, with the party having won 50 seats and leading in 87 others, while the BJP has won 21 seats and is leading in 42 others.