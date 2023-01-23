Bharat Jodo Yatra: Digvijaya Singh questions PM over Pulwama attack, says no proof of surgical strikes

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday raised the issue of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019 and also accused the Narendra Modi-led government of “spreading lies” while referring to the government’s claims of terror camps being destroyed in the surgical strikes carried out by Indian armed forces. He was speaking in Jammu where he joined Rahul Gandhi during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing a gathering, Singh questioned how a Scorpio laden with 300 kg of RDX could breach the high-security cover and result in the death of 40 security personnel.

“Pulwama has been a hotbed of terrorism and every car is checked. A Scorpio car comes from the wrong side. Why was there no checking? Then there is a collision and 40 of our jawans are killed. To date, the government has not given information about the incident in Parliament or in public,” Singh said.

Singh then went on to question the Centre over its claims of striking against terrorists in the aftermath of these attacks. “They talk about surgical strike – that we killed these many people. But there is no proof,” the Congress leader said.

“From where did the terrorist get 300 kg RDX in Pulwama incident? Devendra Singh DSP was caught with terrorists but then why was he released? We also want to know about the friendship between the Prime Minister of Pakistan and India,” Singh said in a video he later tweeted.

The statements by Singh are in line with the questions raised by the party in the immediate aftermath of the events. However, the party has since toned down its attack in wake of the BJP’s counter-attack that sought to brand Congress as “anti-national” and as a party which “doubts the armed forces”.