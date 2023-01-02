Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes tomorrow: Brace for heavy traffic jams in Delhi — check routes to avoid

After a nine-day winter break, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume from Delhi on Tuesday and enter Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh around noon through the Loni border. In view of the yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a travel advisory for the yatra which will start from the central part of the city.

According to the advisory, the yatra will begin at around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near Red Fort and reach Loni Border around 12 pm. It will travel via the Iron Bridge-Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Ansari Road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road, and Gokulpuri Police Station to reach the Loni roundabout.

Ring road, Loni road to be affected

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road/MGM Marg, the road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge, Geeta Colony/Pushta Road, Ansari Road, GT Road, Jafrabad main road, Wazirabad Road, and Loni Road will be affected due to the Yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory.

Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishthir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road, it stated.

Police said that a large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the Yatra at various points along the route, and requested commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads.

Traffic Advisory



Use public transport: Delhi Police advisory

Police also asked citizens to use public transport as far as possible on Tuesday. There will be a “graded and dynamic diversion” to ensure smooth traffic, the advisory said, and advised people going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports on Tuesday to plan their travel with sufficient time.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on December 24.