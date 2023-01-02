scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes tomorrow: Brace for heavy traffic jams in Delhi — check routes to avoid

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin at around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near Red Fort and reach Loni Border around 12 pm.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes tomorrow: Brace for heavy traffic jams in Delhi — check routes to avoid
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi. (File Image)

After a nine-day winter break, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will resume from Delhi on Tuesday and enter Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh around noon through the Loni border. In view of the yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued a travel advisory for the yatra which will start from the central part of the city.

According to the advisory, the yatra will begin at around 10 am on Tuesday from Marghat Wale Baba, Hanuman Mandir, near Red Fort and reach Loni Border around 12 pm. It will travel via the Iron Bridge-Shastri Park Metro Station, Old GT Road, Furniture Market, Ansari Road, Maujpur, Babarpur, Wazirabad Road, and Gokulpuri Police Station to reach the Loni roundabout.

Ring road, Loni road to be affected

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road/MGM Marg, the road from Hanuman Mandir to Old Iron Bridge, Geeta Colony/Pushta Road, Ansari Road, GT Road, Jafrabad main road, Wazirabad Road, and Loni Road will be affected due to the Yatra, the Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory.

Also Read
Also Read

Traffic is expected to remain heavy from Chhata Rail Chowk, Red Fort, SPM Marg, Old Iron Bridge, Pushta Road, Ansari Road, on GT Road from Yudhishthir Setu to Seelampur T-Point, from Shahdra Flyover to Loni Gol Chakkar on Wazirabad Road and Loni Road, it stated.

Police said that a large number of pedestrians and vehicles are expected to join the Yatra at various points along the route, and requested commuters to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the affected roads.

Use public transport: Delhi Police advisory

Police also asked citizens to use public transport as far as possible on Tuesday. There will be a “graded and dynamic diversion” to ensure smooth traffic, the advisory said, and advised people going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports on Tuesday to plan their travel with sufficient time.

Also Read

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on December 24.

More Stories on
Bharat Jodo Yatra

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 05:13:15 pm