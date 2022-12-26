Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress invites BJP’s Dinesh Sharma to join Rahul Gandhi during UP leg; Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati also on list

Keeping in line with its stated vision of the Bharat Jodo Yatra being all-encompassing and not limited to one party, the Congress on Monday extended invitations to several prominent Opposition leaders to join Rahul Gandhi’s march during its Uttar Pradesh leg.

The invitees to the Bharat Jodo Yatra include former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party besides Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

A notable mention on the guests’ list is former Up deputy CM Dinesh Sharma who has been invited to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in his capacity as a professor despite his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttar Pradesh

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter Uttar Pradesh on January 3 through Loni in Ghaziabad, will pass through Baghpat and Shamli to enter Haryana.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had led the party’s campaign in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections earlier this year, will join the yatra in the state on all three days.

Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI that the party has extended invitations to prominent opposition leaders in the state to attend the yatra which, he claimed, was the only way to know people’s minds in times when people are not allowed to raise their views.

Singh further added that the Opposition leaders have been invited since they all share the same view of the ruling BJP government.

Who else has been invited to Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Besides Akhilesh, Mayawati, and Jayant Chaudhary, the Congress has also extended invitations to SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav, BSP general secretary Satish Mishra, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar and Communist Party of India secretary Atul Anjan.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7, has so far covered more than 2,800 km through 10 states. The Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday and is on a nine-day winter break before it resumes on January 3.

The Yatra will conclude in Kashmir early next year.