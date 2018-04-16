Bharat is one, all Bharatiyas are one, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said the word ‘India’ is derived from the river Indus, and suggested the more inclusive ‘Bharat’ as an alternative way of addressing the country. (PTI)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today said the word ‘India’ is derived from the river Indus, and suggested the more inclusive ‘Bharat’ as an alternative way of addressing the country. “India came from Indus, is there Cauvery in it? Isn’t that in Bharat? Bharat is one, all Bharatiyas are one,” Bhagwat said, speaking at an event at the BSE here this evening.

“Even in English, you can write ‘Bharatiya’. Writing it as ‘Bharatiya’ does not violate any rules of the language, because there is no translation of proper nouns,” he said. To explain his point about proper nouns, Bhagwat said he is addressed as “Mohan” everywhere. “There is no translation possible for Mohan. Wherever in the world I go, I am Mohan, all of us are Bharatiyas,” he said.