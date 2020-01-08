Bharat Bandh: Violence reported from several parts of West Bengal, crude bombs recovered in 24 North Parganas

The Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway (ER) has cancelled 42 EMU trains (ANI Image)

The Bharat Bandh called by trade unions has had a significant impact in West Bengal where transport services were hit and violence reported from several parts of the state. Trade union activists supported by Left and Congress members blocked both railways and roadways leading to disruption of normal life.

The activists burnt tyres and also blocked roads in various locations in the Purba Burdwan district. There were also reports of stones being pelted at buses in East Midnapore district.

#WATCH West Bengal: A bus vandalised in Cooch Behar during the Bharat Bandh called by ten trade Unions against ‘anti-worker policies of Central Govt’ pic.twitter.com/Cc3ksWndL2 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

West Bengal: Protesters also block railway track in Kanchrapara,North 24 Parganas. Ten trade unions have called for #BharatBandh today against ‘anti-worker policies of Central Govt’ https://t.co/NkSTHTirXv pic.twitter.com/bbTf9Xydhh — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

In Kolkata, the strikers tried to break the barricades in Jadavpur and Central Avenue areas, prompting police to use force. Several protestors were also taken into custody. Private buses are plying in lesser numbers as compared to the government buses in view of the bandh. Heavy deployment of police forces was seen at Tollygunge, Behala, and Esplanade areas.

West Bengal: Four crude bombs recovered by Police from railway track near Hridaypur station in North 24 Parganas. pic.twitter.com/TUT0dXiV62 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

In the North 24 Paraganas district, country-made bombs were found on roads in the Barasat area. The protestors also organised rallies in the industrial belt of the district. However, the police removed them for the smooth movement of traffic.

Siliguri: A North Bengal State Transport Corporation(NBSTC) bus driver wears a helmet in wake of protests during #BharatBandh called by ten trade unions against ‘anti-worker policies of Central Govt’ #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/ZCbe7uRq4m — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

#WATCH West Bengal: A clash erupted allegedly between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) workers in Burdwan during the Bharat Bandh called by ten trade Unions against ‘anti-worker policies of Central Government’ pic.twitter.com/G9WFzmVUYQ — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

In view of the prevailing situation, the Howrah Division of the Eastern Railway (ER) has cancelled 42 EMU trains while Sealdah Division has cancelled 126 EMU trains.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has asked people to maintain normalcy in the area. The party is also taking out rallies in various parts opposing the all-India strike. Earlier in the day, hitting out at the Left and the Congress, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will not allow any strike in the state. She further added that those who don’t have any political existence in the state are ruining its economy by calling strikes.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: Bandhs called by them(Left parties) earlier were rejected. They want to get cheap publicity by calling bandh and hurling bombs on buses. Instead of gaining this publicity, political death is better. https://t.co/JvxAERCqxK — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

“CPI(M) has no ideology. Planting bombs on railway tracks is ‘gundagardi’. In the name of movement, commuters are being beaten up and stones are being pelted. This is ‘dadagiri’, not a movement. I condemn this. Bandhs called by them (Left parties) earlier were rejected. They want to get cheap publicity by calling bandh and hurling bombs on buses. Instead of gaining this publicity, political death is better,” ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

The bandh has been called by 10 central trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC, along with various sectoral independent federations and associations. About 25 crore people are said to be participating in this nationwide strike.