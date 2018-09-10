Bharat Bandh videos: Violent protests disrupt life in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bihar as Congress-led opposition supporters go on rampage

Bharat Bandh videos: Violent protests disrupt life in Mumbai, Bangalore, Bihar as Congress-led opposition supporters go on rampage

Bharat bandh videos: Normal life in Bihar, Mumbai, Karnataka and other states were affected badly due to a nationwide shutdown (Bharat Bandh) called by the Congress-led opposition against the skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices. In Delhi, the march was led by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leader along with leaders of other parties marched between Rajghat and Zakir Husain College to lodge their protest against the government. Rahul was later joined by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Traffic was affected in Daryaganj and around Ramlila Maidan due to the protest but schools, offices and commercial establishments remained open.

Addressing a gathering in Ramlila Maidan, Rahul questioned the silence of PM Narendra Modi on fuel prices and accused the BJP government of spreading hatred and dividing the country.

In Bihar, workers of Congress, RJD, Left, HAM, Jan Adhikar Party took to the streets in different parts with party flags and banners of different colours in their hands. They were seen blocking the movement of traffic on roads at many places including in Patna. RJD workers vandalised a bus in Patna and blocked the city roads. Workers also burnt several tyres and pelted stones on an express train in Kumhrar near Agamkuan in Patna. Over a dozen long route trains were stopped at Patna, Gaya, Jehanabad, Darbhanga, Banka, Bhagalpur, Sheikhpura and Muzaffarpur railway stations.

In Jehanabad, a two-year-old girl died due to protest by the opposition. The kid reportedly died when she was being transported to the civil hospital and ambulance carrying her was not allowed to move due to a road blockade.

In Mumbai, the MNS of Raj Thackeray is supporting the Congress’ bandh call. In many parts of the city, MNS workers were seen forcefully shutting down the commercial establishments. The Congress party also protested on the roads and staged a ‘rail-roko’ agitation. State unit president Ashok Chavan and Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam along with thousands of party workers gathered outside the Andheri bus deport and later sat on the railway tracks. They were detained by police. They demanded that the BJP should take effective steps to check the rising petrol and diesel prices.

In Madhya Pradesh also, Congress workers protested in different cities to lodge their protest. In Ujjain, a group of Congressmen vandalised a petrol pump.

In Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy had to declare a holiday in view of the protest. In Hubli, several opposition workers took to the streets and disrupted the movement of traffic on roads. In Bengaluru also, roads were blocked in different areas. An ambulance carrying a patient was also blocked in the city due to massive jam.

In Assam, Congress party workers attempted to stop the movement of trains and vehicles on roads. At several places, they burnt tyres and tried to set up bamboo barricades. In Guwahati, Assam Congress president Ripun Bora joined the protesters. The protestors also tried to forcibly enter the state secretariat but were stopped by the security officials. Some private buses were also stoned in Guwahati’s Adabari area by the agitating workers of the opposition.