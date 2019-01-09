Bharat Bandh: Train services disrupted in Eastern Railway zone as strike enters day 2

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 2:11 PM

Barring the Sealdah-Diamond Harbour route, normal services were restored in the other two routes by 8.15 am.

Banana leaves thrown on overhead wires at different places in the Sealdah South section led to disruption in train services in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour, Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur and Sealdah-Namkhana routes from 5.20 am.

Train services in Eastern Railway zone were disrupted Wednesday after supporters of the two-day nationwide strike resorted to blockades at many places. The two-day nationwide strike, on January 8 and 9, was called by central trade unions to protest against ‘anti-people’ policies of the Centre. An Eastern Railway spokesman said that a suspected bomb was found on the railway tracks at Ashoknagar in Sealdah-Bongaon section that led to suspension of train services in the route.

The suspected country-made bomb, which was found near a level crossing at Ashoknagar, was removed by the civil authorities and train services resumed in the section at 10.25 am, the spokesman said. Banana leaves thrown on overhead wires at different places in the Sealdah South section led to disruption in train services in Sealdah-Diamond Harbour, Sealdah-Lakshmikantapur and Sealdah-Namkhana routes from 5.20 am.

Barring the Sealdah-Diamond Harbour route, normal services were restored in the other two routes by 8.15 am. In the Howrah division of Eastern Railway, services were affected in the Bandel-Katwa route after agitators blocked tracks at Bhandartikuri station. Train services in the South Eastern Railway zone was normal, its spokesperson said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bharat Bandh: Train services disrupted in Eastern Railway zone as strike enters day 2
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition