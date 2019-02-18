Bharat bandh today: Traders’ body CAIT to hold nationwide strike to express solidarity with families of Pulwama martyrs

Traders’ body CAIT calls for Bharat bandh against Pulwama terror attack

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for a nationwide strike on Monday to express express solidarity with the families of 40 CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama terror attack last week. In a statement issued yesterday, the CAIT said that commercial markets will remain closed and there will be no business activity on Monday.

In Delhi, the CAIT said, all wholesale and retail markets will remain close on Monday. Traders in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, J&K and other states will also participate in the bandh.

The union said that seven crore establishments stand in solidarity with the nation at this time of grief.

Besides, the body said that it will launch a campaign to boycott Chinese goods because it supports Pakistan.

“In the wake of China supporting Pakistan, the CAIT has decided to launch a national campaign to boycott Chinese goods,” it said.

CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said traders will also observe fast during the bandh time and take out march in different parts of the country to express solidarity. He added that the body is also planning to provide financial assistance directly to the families of martyrs.

Khandelwal added that essential items and public transport have been kept out of strike.

In one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir in last three decades, 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 200 kg of explosives into a bus convoy on Thursday. More than 2,500 CRPF jawans were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora of Pulwama.