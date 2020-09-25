Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Congress lends support to nationwide farmers protest

Members of various farmer organizations block a railway track during a protest.(PTI Photo)

Bharat Bandh Today: The Bharatiya Kisan Union and several other organisations are holding a nationwide demonstration and chakkajam on Friday against the passage of the farm reform bills by the Parliament. In Punjab, farmer unions on Thursday began a three-day rail roko protest at six different locations with 1,000 to 1,500 farmers sitting on the tracks. The Railways partially cancelled several trains and short-terminated many in view of the protest. Farmer groups in Haryana have urged residents to observe a bandh from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday. In Bihar, the opposition RJD has announced that it will hold protests at party offices in all 38 districts. Meanwhile, the Congress has supported the Bharat Bandh call by farmer organisations, saying millions of party workers stand in solidarity with the farmers’ cause and will participate in their dharnas. The party has decided to take out marches in every state after which memorandums will be submitted to the respective governors on September 28. The opposition and farmers allege that the bills are against the interests of farmers and farm labourers. The bills at the centre of agitation are — The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

