Bharat bandh today over SC ST Act amendments: Petrol pumps, schools closed in Madhya Pradesh; protest march likely in Noida

Thirty-four companies of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts. (Representative image)

Bharat Bandh today: Petrol pumps will remain closed today across Madhya Pradesh after Bharat Bandh was called by a raft of groups protesting against the amendment to the SC/ST Act. The schools will remain close in one district. Security has been beefed up across Madhya Pradesh to prevent any untoward incidents. Meanwhile, several social groups will take out a protest march in Noida on Thursday.

Bharat Bandh in MP: Police have tightened security across the state in view of ongoing protests against the amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Makrand Deuskar said orders prohibiting gathering of people in large numbers have been imposed. “The administration in most of the districts have clamped prohibitive orders under CrPC section 144 in view of the bandh on September 6,” he said. Thirty-four companies of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts, he said.

Jabalpur district collector Chhavi Bharadwaj has written to the state home department, seeking suspension of Internet services in the district till 6 pm on Thursday. District Education Officer in Bhind has ordered that schools in the district will remain closed.

Protest in Noida: A protest march has been called by groups included the Noida Lok Manch, the Noida Entrepreneurs Association (NEA), the Brahman Samaj Seva Samiti, the Agarwal Mitra Mandal besides representatives of trade unions and resident welfare associations (RWAs). “We will be taking out a protest march tomorrow morning at 10 am from the Noida stadium and go to the district magistrate’s office. We will handover a memorandum to the district magistrate, our member of parliament, raising our concerns,” said Vipin Malhan, from the Noida Entrepreneurs Association (NEA).

Some organisations have given a call for ‘Bharat bandh’ Thursday against the SC/ST Amendment Bill passed in Parliament last month. “If the district magistrate and the MP don’t pay any heeds to our demands on the changes in the SC-ST Act, then we will have to give call for a separate Noida Bandh,” said Mishra. Meanwhile, the police have beefed up security around the city in view of the protest march. “Law and order has to be maintained,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.