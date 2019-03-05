Tribal groups call bharat bandh today despite Supreme Court’s stay order on eviction

There is simmering anger within the community that the “whims of government officials” have brought them to the brink of eviction. (Image source: Reuters)

Bharat Bandh on 5th March 2019: A nationwide shutdown has been called by several tribal and dalit groups on Tuesday despite the February 13 ruling by the Supreme Court to stay eviction of 10 lakhs tribals and other forest dwellers. It must be noted that, while staying the eviction order of the tribals, the apex court last week had ordered the concerned states to submit affidavits detailing the procedures which resulted in the rejection of claims by the Forest Dwelling Scheduled Tribes (FSDTs) along with the Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs). The affected states have been directed to file their affidavits by July 10.

Despite the stay on the order and subsequent ruling, the tribal groups found it unsettling that the Centre failed to protect these community’s rights in the court of law. Demanding that the NDA government brings an Ordinance under the Forest Rights Act to protect their rights, the tribal groups decided to call a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday in protest. As per a report by the Indian Express, the community feels that the “whims of government officials” have brought them to the brink of eviction.

Indian Express spoke to Tikam Nagvanshi, one of a group of 50 tribals from 17 villages and seven gram panchayats, who said, “They ask us for forms, signatures, maps and documents, and come in their cars to judge us… We have lived here before they could write on paper, or the first car was seen here, or people knew what a map or a pen even was. This forest is our home.”

Tikam Nagvanshi is the sarpanch of Kurrubhata village which is one of the 17 villages in a committee formed by the villagers who named it named Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Forest Jansamiti.

Nagvanshi says that they would fill the required form, however, whenever the revenue and forest officials visited for the ground check, they would claim that they do not have their land in their records.

“Almost every family here has applied for individual rights under the Forest Rights Act, and we have all lived here for generations. But only 20 per cent have got ‘van patta (land deed)’. That’s because government officials do not want to give us land, because if they do, we get the right to decide what to do with it,” he told Indian Express.

READ ALSO | Ayodhya case hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to decide whether to order court-monitored mediation

In the national capital, tribal outfits will be organising a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar demanding the reinstatement of the Forests Rights Act.

Previously, Dalit and tribal activist Ashok Bharti was quoted by the Times of India saying that the bandh slated for March 5 would only be called off if their demands were heard.

Tribal groups in states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and the north-east have called for a peaceful bandh.

According to The Indian Express, several Dalit groups are also joining the tribal outfits in the Bharat Bandh, to register their protest against the top court’s upholding of the Allahabad High Court order in connection with the reservations of SC/STs in appointing of the faculty members in universities.