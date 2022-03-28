Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Nationwide strike on March 28-29 to hit banking, transport services across India

Live

Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: The strike is set to have an impact on transport and banking services across the country.

Bharat Bandh Live News, Bharat Bandh Today Latest News: A two-day nationwide strike, called for by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against the Centre’s policies ‘affecting workers, farmers and people’, began today. The strike is set to have an impact on transport and banking services across the country. The All India Bank Employees Association has announced its support to the strike.

Amarjeet Kaur, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary, told news agency PTI that they are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country. Several banks, including the SBI, have already statements informing customers that banking services may be impacted on Monday and Tuesday.

07:05 (IST) 28 Mar 2022 Nationwide strike across India begins The strike began at 6 am today, and will conclude at 6 pm tomorrow (March 29). Other than banks and transport unions, sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are likely to take part in the nationwide strike. 06:57 (IST) 28 Mar 2022 Trade unions taking part in the strike The central trade unions which are part of the joint forum calling for the strike are INTUC, AIUTUC, TUCC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. 06:49 (IST) 28 Mar 2022 Bharat Bandh from today: What is open and what is shut – check details here The nationwide strike by trade unions is likely to be held for two days starting tomorrow. While the trade unions linked to the BJP and the TMC have not called for a strike, those belonging to the Congress and the Left parties have called for a two-day strike on March 28-29 against the Centre’s economic policies. Read More