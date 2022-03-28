Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Nationwide strike on March 28-29 to hit banking, transport services across India

Bharat Bandh Live News, Bharat Bandh Today Latest News: A two-day nationwide strike, called for by a joint forum of central trade unions to protest against the Centre’s policies ‘affecting workers, farmers and people’, began today. The strike is set to have an impact on transport and banking services across the country. The All India Bank Employees Association has announced its support to the strike.
Amarjeet Kaur, All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary, told news agency PTI that they are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country. Several banks, including the SBI, have already statements informing customers that banking services may be impacted on Monday and Tuesday.
Bharat Bandh Live Updates, Bharat Bandh March 28-29 Live News
The strike began at 6 am today, and will conclude at 6 pm tomorrow (March 29). Other than banks and transport unions, sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are likely to take part in the nationwide strike.
The central trade unions which are part of the joint forum calling for the strike are INTUC, AIUTUC, TUCC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC.
The nationwide strike by trade unions is likely to be held for two days starting tomorrow. While the trade unions linked to the BJP and the TMC have not called for a strike, those belonging to the Congress and the Left parties have called for a two-day strike on March 28-29 against the Centre’s economic policies. Read More
The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions has sent strike notices to unions in the other sector including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance. It has also urged to unions at state levels to join the strike against the ‘anti-labour’ policies of the centre.
The West Bengal government has asked all its employees to report for duty during the 48-hour nationwide strike, failing which they will be issued show-cause notices. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday barred five trade unions at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Kochi, from participating in the strike.