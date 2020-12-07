Bharat Bandh 2020 LIVE: Farmers set for massive show of strength ahead of sixth round of talks With Centre

Thousands of farmers have been camping at multiple borders and highways connecting Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. (IE)

Bharat Bandh 2020, Bharat Bandh December 8 Live Updates: Almost all opposition parties have backed the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers on December 8. The Congress, AAP and Akali Dali have been protesting against the three farm laws at the centre of the storm. However, as the farmers have intensified their protests, more and more opposition parties are coming out to support the movement against the Centre. Today, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party extended their support to farmers and demanded the Centre to accept their demands. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers camping at the Singhu border. Mamata Banerjee has also backed the farmers but her party will not participate in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

However, there are some states and unions which have refused to be part of tomorrow’s Bharat Bandh. Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has said that the farmers and APMCs from his state will not support Bharat Bandh. The Confederation of All India Traders has stated that traders and transporters will also not participate in Bharat bandh tomorrow. CAIT Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said that he has full faith in the ongoing dialogue between farmers and Centre. The bandh will be observed the whole day tomorrow (December 8). The farmers have also decided to do Chakka jam till 3 PM.