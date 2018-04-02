Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: 9 dead in MP, UP and Rajasthan; internet services suspended and Sec 144 imposed in Rajasthan

Bharat Bandh over SC/ST protection Act LIVE: Train halted in Odisha

Bharat Bandh over SC/ST protection Act LIVE: Nine people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan after Dalits’ protest over SC, ST Protection Act turned violent in several states. A number of Dalit organizations are holding strike across India on Monday. The central government today filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against the top court’s judgement. Train services were hit in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Congress is backing the bandh. Apart from Congress, CPI and Left-affiliated unions, the Janata Dal, Prakash Ambedkar-led Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh and the Peasants and Workers Party have also decided to extend support to the strike.

10:58 PM: 16 additional companies of SSB, 4 companies of RAF, 2 companies to STF and 3000 trainee constables to be deployed across the Madhya Pradesh due to Bharat Bandh violence by Dalits over dilution of SC/ST Protection Act.

10:21 PM: Following Dalit rage over dilution of SC/ST Protection Act section 144 has been imposed in Uttarakhand.

9:59 PM: Similar notification like Hapur district has been issued by UP government in Ghaziabad. Latest reports suggest that all school, colleges and educational institutes except those conducting board examinations will remain closed following protests over SC/ST Protection Act.

9:40 PM: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were smoothly conducted as per schedule across the country in spite of violent protests breaking in some of the northern states.

9:38 PM: Uttar Pradesh government has announced that all educational institutes in Hapur district except those conducting board examinations will remain shut tomorrow. the decision has been made in light of the violence in the ongoing Bharat Bandh protests over dilution of SC/ST Protection Act.

9:13 PM: Protestors protesting over SC/ST Protection Act in Ghaziabad’s Shivpuri attacked a bus carrying AIIMS Delhi doctors and nurses. The protestors attacked the bus on Delhi-Ghaziabad Highway.

9:00 PM: Few unfortunate incidents took place today. Strict action will be taken against those responsible. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace&harmony, and not pay attention to rumours. It is government’s responsibility to ensure safety & security of all sections of the society: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, ANI reported.

8:55 PM: Union Ministry of Home Affairs have rushed over 1,700 anti-riot policemen to bring situation under control in North India.

8:49 PM: BJP criticised Rahul Gandhi and said that he is a ‘political vulture’who is trying to gauin advantage from the protests and acts of violence. They attacked Gandhi after he said that it was in the DNA of RSS and BJP to keep Dalits at the lowest level in Indian society.

8:46 PM: According to reports from Bihar, around 3000 people were detained for disrupting normal life.

7:53 PM: Another person died during protests over SC/ST Protection Act in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The death with that rises to 9 with a total of six dead in MP.

7:39 PM: A total of eight people died in clashes during Bharat Bandh protest in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

7:14 PM: Two protestors are reported dead in Uttar Pradesh during Bharat Bandh protests, ANI reported.

7:01 PM:

We condemn the police firing. Such a situation has arisen because of the failure of the Modi government to present an effective case against the dilution of the Prevention of Atrocities Act. Full text: https://t.co/sGvu5L465c pic.twitter.com/RR9sdGy39G — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 2, 2018

6:51 PM: In light of the violent protests in Uttar Pradesh regarding dilution of SC/ST Protection Act, state government has announced that all schools from class 1 to class 12, except those conducting board examinations to remain shut tomorrow in Agra.

6:38 PM: DIG Uttar Pradesh has also said that some policemen were injured during Bharat Bandh protests. Police had to resort to water cannons and all districts in the state have been put on high alert.

6:15 PM: Rajasthan DGP confirmed that 1 person was killed in cross-firing in Alwar SC/ST Protection Act protests. Internet services were suspended and section 144 imposed at some parts of the state.

6:11 PM: Protestors have gathered at Delhi’s Connaught Place and have blocked traffic over SC/ST Protection Act. Police trying to control protest.

6:08 PM: Rajnath Singh also asked the political parties of the protest-hit states to maintain law and order and harmony. He also urged people to not fall prey to false propaganda and mischievous elements.

6:01 PM: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has condemned the acts of violence in UP and MP and loss of lives due to Dalit violence. He reiterated Ravi Shankar Prasad’s comment of BJP and the Centre thinking about the welfare of the SC and ST.

6:00 PM: 763 people detained in Ranchi district and 850 in East Singhbhum district during Bharat Bandh protests in Jharkhand.

5:52 PM: DIG Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh has said that 1 person was killed and 3 were grievously injured in the Dalit protests. Apart from that 448 people were detained today. Further he said, “There’ll be an inquiry on people spreading rumors on Social Media. Detained 448 people for legal action. Only 10% of state was disrupted, there was peace in 90% of area.”

5:35 PM: A total of 30 people – 20 from Ajmer and 10 from Jaipour have been detained in connection with Dalit violence in Rajasthan.

5:15 PM: Centre has deployed 800 anti-riot policemen in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh over Dalit agitation. Two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been sent to Meerut and one company each to Agra and Hapur, according to Ministry of Home Affairs.

5:10 PM: Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and is in constatnt touch with states, according to Ministry spokesperson, reported PTI.

4:57 PM: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab have requested for central forces to tackle violence from Dalit protests over dilution of SC/ST Act, said Ministry of Home Affairs.

4:43 PM: Inspector General of Law and Order in Madhya Pradesh confirmed to media that four people have died and an unconfirmed number of policemen have been injured in the Dalit protest over dilution of SC/ST Act. He added that police deployed at places are still trying to bring the situation under control and the police will charge the culprits and start inquiry after peace is restored.

4:29 PM: Ravi Shankar Prasad during an interview asserted Narendra Modi government and BJP party were fully committed to the welfare of the SC/ST. They are against the SC verdict, added Prasad.

Watch|

The central govt was not a party in the case on SC/ST Protection Act & it does not agree with the reasoning given by SC in the judgement. The govt has therefore filed a comprehensive review petition. Modi govt & BJP is fully committed to the welfare of SC/STs : Shri @rsprasad pic.twitter.com/TfLQeBwsUu — BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2018

4:20 PM: Mayawati during a presser said that antisocial elements were sent to cause violence during the protests. Damage to public property and death of people caused in the stir were due to them, she added.

4:15 PM: According to Manzil Saini, SSP Meerut, more than 200 people have been detained and cases are being registered against them. SSP has informed that those found guilty to be conspirators and hooligans in the violence will be booked under the National Security Act. No casualties have been reported so far.

4:09 PM: Mayawati condemning the violence during the protests also said that strong action must be taken against the culprits.

4:06 PM: BSP Chief Mayawati extended her support to the protest against the sc/st aCT. She said, “I have got to know that some people spread violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests.”

3:54 PM: Former BSP MLA Yogesh Verma has been detained by Meerut Police for inciting violence in the ongoing Bharat Bandh. Meerut SSP Manzil Saini said that Verma was the main conspirator behind violent protests, torching of vehicles and vandalising Meerut collectorate.

3:51 PM: Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups across country intensifies. In Haryana’s Yamunanagar Police lathicharged to disperse protestors.

3:44 PM: IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the Centre will argue with full authority and the verdict of CJI at SC today needs to be reconsidered.

3:39 PM: AAP Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his solidarity and extended his support to the Dalit protest over dilution of the SC/ST Act. He further tweeted that top lawyers be applied to preserve the Act and safeguard the interest of the minority group.

AAP SC/ST अत्याचार निवारण अधिनियम के बारे में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्णय से उत्पन्न हुई स्थिति में SC/ST समाज के आंदोलन के साथ है। केंद्र सरकार सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका के लिए देश के जाने माने वरिष्ठ वकीलों लगाए व एक्ट की जरूरत और उसकी मूलभावना को संरक्षित रखा जाए — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 2, 2018

3:23 PM: Supreme Court declines a plea on urgent hearing for stay and review of the SC/ST Protection Act diluted by the apex court. The plea was moved by All India SC/ST Organisations, a confederacy of 150 Dalit groups.

3:16 PM: Protests were also held in Gandhinagar and Rajkot where protestors forcefully shut shops. According to City Police Commissioner K L N Rao, “The situation is under control. We have deployed adequate force to deal with any unwarranted situation. Police have been regularly patrolling in the city.”

3:10 PM: Dalit agitation over SC/ST Protection Act also disrupted transport in Gujarat today. Cases of vandalism of BRTS buses were reported from eastern side of Ahmedabad and Jamnagar.

3:01 PM: Bus was vandalised and set ablaze in UP’s Azamgarh during protest over SC/ST Protection Act by Dalits.

2:50 PM: Vehicles were set ablaze in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar during Dalits protest over SC, ST Protection Act

2:30 PM: Four people have been killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior and Morena during Dalits protests over SC/ST protection act, said IG Law and Order Makrand Deuskar

2:25 PM: Violent protests erupted in Gwalior. According to reports, 19 people injured, 2 are in critical condition. It has been learnt that Internet service have been blocked in the district till 6:00 am on Tuesday

2:15 PM: Following the reports of violence in parts of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath has spoken to DGP and other senior officers over the law and order situation in the state

2:10 PM: WATCH: Smajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party workers have also joined the protest. The activists have blocked rail tracks in Allahabad.

SP and BSP workers join #DalitDangal as they block rail tracks in Allahabad pic.twitter.com/AOmik55uRi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 2, 2018

2:00 PM: In Parliament, Congress and the BSP led the charge against the government, accusing it of being “anti-dalit”, an apparent reference to the Supreme Court ruling on the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

1:55 PM: Train services were badly hit by the Dalits protest. Protesters blocked rail tracks in several places outside Delhi. Delhi-Howrah route has been blocked. Trains such as Dehradun Express, Ranchi Rajdhani, Saptakranti Express, Utkal Express and the Bhubaneswar and Ranchi Rajdhani and Kanpur Shatabdi were stopped.

1:45 PM: WATCH: Here is what Tejashwi Yadav said

WATCH: Opposition seizes the opportunity, slams NDA, marches alongside Dalit activists, Tejashwi Yadav, Leader, RJD speaks to TIMES NOW #DalitDangal pic.twitter.com/wP01DYWm1B — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 2, 2018

1:40 PM: In Delhi, the protesters gathered at Mandi House and blocked the road outside the metro station there. Protesters blocked one of the roads of Barakhamba Road affecting traffic on the stretch. Delhi Police has also Police have also closed the traffic movement on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Jantar Mantar.

1:30 PM: WATCH: Shots fired in Gwalior

1:15 PM: Police personnel shot at Gwalior, while police station is set on fire in Meerut.

1:10 PM: Deependra Pathak, the spokesperson of Delhi Police informed that the department has deployed adequate police at different places, while the senior officials are also present in the field. “Delhi Police is alert. We have adequate police deployment at places & senior officials are also present in the field. All steps will be taken to maintain law & order,” Pathak said.

1: 00 PM: Protest has turned violent in Hapur. Take a look at the visuals of the incident.

12: 55 PM: Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan attacked Congress over politicisation of Dalit protests. In his statement he questioned the opposition parties saying that one can understand if people protest, but why is opposition playing politics, he asked. “Parties like Congress who did not give Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar are now acting like his followers,” said Paswan.

12:50 PM: Reports are coming from Madhya Pradesh that one person has been killed in Morena area following violent protest. Authorities concerned has imposed curfew in the area maintain law-and-order situation.

12:45 PM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government has filed review petition in Supreme Court. Singh appealed to political parties and groups to maintain peace and not incite violence

12:40 PM: Curfew has been imposed in four regions of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district to check law and order situation in view of Dalits protest in the area.

12:36 PM: While shops are being forcibly shut down by protesters in Dehradun, protesters blocked rail-tracks in Ghaziabad.

12:33 pm: While protests erupted in certain part of the country, financial capital Mumbai has been largely remains unaffected by Dalits strike.

12:30 PM: Congress Rajya Sabha MP has said that the party has extended full support to SC/ ST Bharat Bandh along with PCC chief Bhupesh Baghel at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. “Following the cardinal principals of Baba Sahab Dr Bhimrao Ambedkr, it was a real show of Dalit Power. Jai Bhim Jai Bharat,” Punia said.

12:20 pm: WATCH: Protesters pelted stones in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind

WATCH: Protesters resort to stone pelting in Bhind during #BharatBandh over the SC/ST Protection Act. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/40KmhV3Ckm — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

12:15 PM: An garments showroom has been vandalized in Jaipur.

12:13 PM: Dalits protests have reached the threshold of Lok Sabha where Opposition Parties have lashed out at the BJP government over the Supreme Court’s judgement on SC, ST act

12:08 PM: Protesters have taken out a march in the national capital.

12:05 PM: Train movement was stopped by protesters in Jaipur

11:52 am: Violent protest in Madhya Padesh’s Morena. Protesters block railway track

11:47 AM: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the central and state govts are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SC & ST. Adityanath has also said “If at all there are any issues you can bring them to govt’s notice.”

11:43 AM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed protesters to maintain clam even as he asserted that the central government has been doing everything possible

11:40 AM: Centre has filed a review petition in Supeme Court. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “I wish to convey that today we’ve filed a petition on the judgement by Supreme Court on the SC/ST act. We have filed a comprehensive review petition which will be presented before the court by the senior lawyers of the government.

11:32 AM: WATCH: Protesters clash with Police in Ranchi

11:25 AM: Congress Rahul Gandhi has lashed out at BJP over Dalits protest. Take a look at his tweet

दलितों को भारतीय समाज के सबसे निचले पायदान पर रखना RSS/BJP के DNA में है। जो इस सोच को चुनौती देता है उसे वे हिंसा से दबाते हैं। हजारों दलित भाई-बहन आज सड़कों पर उतरकर मोदी सरकार से अपने अधिकारों की रक्षा की माँग कर रहे हैं। हम उनको सलाम करते हैं।#BharatBandh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2018

11:20 AM: Rajasthan’s Barmer witnessed violent protests as cars and property have been damaged

11:1o AM: Roads have been blocked near Mandi House and Laxmi Nagar metro station in Delhi

11:00 AM: Violent protest erupted in Meerut

10:40 AM: A train has been halted in Punjab’s Patiala

10:35 AM: Women were seen protesting in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur

10:30 AM: WATCH- Here is Congress has to say over the issue

The government must answer, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress Leader #DalitPolitics pic.twitter.com/cqrrX0RXtZ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 2, 2018

10:25 AM: Massive protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra even as Bharat Bandh is being witnessed today.

10:20 AM: WATCH: Protest erupted in Patna

Furore over SC’s move diluting the SC/ST Act of 1989, just gotten bigger as Dalit protests take a violent turn in Patna #DalitPolitics pic.twitter.com/PSfxQx3R5r — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 2, 2018

9:45 AM: The Central Board of Secondary Education said that it has received a letter of request, dated April 1, 2018, from the director general (school education) of the Punjab government to postpone all its examinations scheduled to be held on Monday on account of apprehensions of law and order problems and other disturbances in the day during the ‘Bharat Bandh’.

9:40 AM: “Taking congnisance of the letter of the director general (school education), the CBSE decided to postpone all class 12 and 10 examinations scheduled for April 2 , 2018 in the state of Punjab,” CBSE said in a statement issued late in the night. cbse had said that the next date of the examinations in Punjab will be announced soon by the board, it added.

9:35 AM: A Congress delegation will meet Punjab Governor V.P. Singh Badnore to pressurize the Centre. Protests were held across Punjab, according to TV reports.

9:30 AM: Reports are coming from Bihar’s Araria district that protestors have blocked the movement of train at Forbesganj Junction in Bihar.

9:15 AM: The movement of a train has been blocked in Bihar; Different groups including CPIML activists protest in Arrah



9:10 AM: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that “a review petition(SC/ST protection act) should be filed and its the right of the Government,its a legal procedure.” “The basic question is to why they were unable to present the case properly before SC and lost, inquiry needed,” Singhvi claimed.

9:05 AM: Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party filed a petition in the apex court seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s March 20 judgement on March 26

8:43 AM: Road in Punjab bears deserted look

8:37 AM: Heavy police forces deployed in Punjab

8:33 AM: The Supreme Court had in March 20 said that “working of the SC/ST Atrocities Act should not result in perpetuating casteism” . A bench of Justices A K Goel and U U Lalit had laid down certain procedures to keep a “check on false implications of innocent citizens on caste lines”.

8:28 AM: Mobile Internet services (2G/3G,4G/DCMA), SMS services and dongle services were suspended from Sunday 5 pm to Monday 11 pm. Voice calls have not been suspended.

8:23 AM: A heavy police force has been deployed in Punjab. The Army has also been roped in to check law-and-order. Punjab Chief Secretary Karan A Singh, in a letter to the Secretary, Department of Defence, said, “Army in Punjab to remain ready for any eventuality as state govt may need their assistance in maintaining law and order.”

8:18 AM: Union Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot, had written to Law Minister Prasad about a review plea against the Supreme Court verdict. The Apex Court verdict would he law “ineffective” and adversely impact dispensation of justice to Dalits and tribals, Gehlot said.

8:13 AM: According to reports, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is likely to inform the Supreme Court that the Top court’s order will weaken the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Earlier, a A delegation of NDA’s SC and ST MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago

8:08 AM: Here is a list of organisations that are supporting the Bharat Bandh- Congress, CPI, Left-affiliated unions, Peasants and Workers Party, Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, National Dalit Movement for Justice, Jati Aant Sangharsh Samiti, Sanvidhan Sanvardhan Samiti and Rashtriya Seva Dal.

8:03 AM: The CBSE has postponed has postponed all Class 12 and 10 exams in Punjab. However, tests will be held as per schedule in the Union Territory of Chandigarh and other parts of India

8:00 AM: “Review petition by the Government against the SC judgement on SC/ST Protection Act shall be filed positively tomorrow, Monday, April 2,” Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted yesterday.

7:37 AM: Reports are coming from Odisha that movement of train in Odisha’s Sambalpur blocked by protesters against Supreme Court’s decision on SC/ST Protection Act.

Security has been stepped up in Punjab even as Schools are closed and buses off the road today. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to postpone all Class 12 and 10 examinations scheduled for Monday in Punjab. To prevent any untoward incident, the Punjab government has ordered that Internet services in the state will remain suspended from 5 pm yesterday till 11 pm on Monday.