Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Central Trade Unions observe two-day nationwide strike

Bharat Bandh today LIVE Updates

Bharat Bandh today LIVE Updates: A two-day Bharat Bandh has been called by Central Trade Unions (CTUs) to protest against the Modi government’s alleged poor policies. As many as 10 unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS and AIUTUC are participating in the nationwide strike. They unions are also protesting amendments in the Trade Union Act, 1926. Also, the CTUs have appealed to the farming community to extend their support to the strike.

According to a PTI report, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will also observe gramin hartal, rail roko and road roko on January 8 and 9. They have alleged that Modi government has failed to to address rural distress issues.