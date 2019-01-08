Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Central Trade Unions observe two-day nationwide strike

Bharat Bandh today LIVE Updates: A two-day Bharat Bandh has been called by Central Trade Unions (CTUs) to protest against the Modi government’s alleged poor policies. As many as 10 unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS and AIUTUC are participating in the nationwide strike. They unions are also protesting amendments in the Trade Union Act, 1926. Also, the CTUs have appealed to the farming community to extend their support to the strike.
According to a PTI report, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and Bhumi Adhikar Andolan will also observe gramin hartal, rail roko and road roko on January 8 and 9. They have alleged that Modi government has failed to to address rural distress issues.
All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) members hold a protest in Delhi's Patparganj industrial area against privatisation of public and government sector and demanding minimum wages, social security among others.
Around 29,000 employees of the civic run transport service BEST are on an indefinite strike beginning Monday midnight for various demands despite an industrial court restraining them from taking the step. Due to the strike, around 25 lakh passengers who travel by 3,000 BEST buses that ply on streets of Mumbai city and the metropolitan region every day will be inconvenienced.
Central Trade Unions have called a two-day nationwide strike demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. In Guwahati, the workers halted a train and raised slogans against the Modi government.