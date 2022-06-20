Bharat Bandh Live News Updates, Agneepath Scheme Protests Latest News: Precautionary measures are in place across states ahead of today’s Bharat Bandh call given by Army job aspirants protesting against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has imposed CrPC Section 144 in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. Jaipur Police has also imposed Section 144, banning gathering of more than four people.

The government, on the other hand, has stood firm over the rollout of the scheme for short-term recruitment in the Armed forces. The three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the new policy and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted.

Live Updates

Bharat Bandh Today Live News, Agneepath Scheme Protests Live Updates, Agnipath Scheme Protests Latest Updates

08:34 (IST) 20 Jun 2022 Jharkhand schools to remain closed today amid Bharat Bandh call Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said.