Bharat Bandh Live News Updates, Agneepath Scheme Protests Latest News: Precautionary measures are in place across states ahead of today’s Bharat Bandh call given by Army job aspirants protesting against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has imposed CrPC Section 144 in the district and asked people to not engage in any activity which disrupts law and order. Jaipur Police has also imposed Section 144, banning gathering of more than four people.
The government, on the other hand, has stood firm over the rollout of the scheme for short-term recruitment in the Armed forces. The three services of the military on Sunday came out with a broad schedule of enrolment under the new policy and warned those who indulged in violence and arson will not be inducted.
Schools in Jharkhand will remain shut on Monday in view of the bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, officials said. The ongoing examinations of classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed, they said.
On Sunday, there was a comparative lull after the stormy protests which rocked several states during the past four days including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana, while peaceful agitations were held in several places. However, the Indian Railway, which endured the brunt of the violence, cancelled 483 train on Sunday due to protests. As many as 35 WhatsApp groups that were allegedly spreading fake news about the scheme were banned by the government, officials said.
In a stern warning to those indulging in destructive protests over the scheme, Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary in the Department of Military Affairs, said youths who were involved in arson and violence will not be able to join the three services as a police verification process will be carried out before enrolling anyone. He also said the aspirants will have to pledge they were not part of protests or incidents of arson.