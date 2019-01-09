Bharat Bandh: SBI treasury branch ransacked by protesters in Thiruvananthapuram on day 2 of strike

By: | Published: January 9, 2019 3:40 PM

A group of miscreants on Wednesday ransacked the treasury branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in Thiruvananthapuram. The attack comes on the second day of the ongoing two-day Bharat Bandh.

Bharat BandhBharat Bandh: SBI treasury branch ransacked by protesters in Thiruvananthapuram on day 2 of strike

A group of miscreants on Wednesday ransacked the treasury branch of State Bank of India (SBI) in Thiruvananthapuram. The attack comes on the second day of the ongoing two-day Bharat Bandh call by the Central Trade Unions (CTUs) across the country.

According to a report in local news website Mathrubhumi, the incident took place at around 10:30 am. It said that a group of seven people came to the branch and threatened the manager and staff.

The report said that protesters attacked the office for non-participation of branch staff in the strike. The manager’s office was also attacked. His computer and table were destroyed by the miscreants.

 

Left parties members and supporters block the Dak Bungalow road during a protest in Patna (PTI Photo)

The branch manager informed that he later filed a complaint with Assistant Commissioner, Cantonment. Meanwhile, additional security officials have been deployed to the branch.

Today is the second day of Bharat Bandh. As many as 10 central trade unions are observing nationwide shutdown against the poor policies of the Modi government. State-run banks are also participating in the strike demanding hike in their wages.

In Kerala, protesters also blocked the movement of trains in various parts of the state.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bharat Bandh: SBI treasury branch ransacked by protesters in Thiruvananthapuram on day 2 of strike
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition