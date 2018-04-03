RSS leader Rakesh Sinha picked up by Noida police after being mistaken for ‘Dalit protester’

Noida police mistakenly picked up RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha from Noida’s Film City area on Monday evening. (ANI)

In a bizarre incident, Noida police mistakenly picked up RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha from Noida’s Film City area on Monday evening. A local police team was on the lookout for suspects in vandalism cases which took place yesterday against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act in parts of Gautam Buddha Nagar district. As per a report by the Indian Express, it was a case of mistaken identity, when the police mistook Sinha for a protester in the case. However, after realising the mistake, SHO of Noida Sector 20 police station, Anil Kumar Shai, said that they immediately released him and he was allowed to go. Thousands of protesters staged demonstrations, pelted stones and bricks at a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus yesterday. The police teams had been formed to look at those behind the violence.

Informing of the incident, Sinha took to Twitter and said that he was outside the office of a news organisation in Noida Sector 16A when the police picked him up. He kept on telling the police that he was from the RSS but they didn’t listen to him and put him in the police jeep, the RSS leader said. Those with him also told police that Sinha was not a protester. As per the report, there were 8 policemen led by SHO Noida in the jeep. They were also using abusive language, the report said.

The cops took him a few metres away and once they finally heard him, dropped him back at the studio. He had appealed to the police that basic human rights and dignity of a person should be kept in mind. Later, the SHO of the area also called him to apologise.

Several Dalit organisations across the country called for a nationwide shutdown on Monday against the dilution of arrest provisions under the SC/ST Atrocities Act by the Supreme Court. At least seven persons were killed and many injured in violence during the bandh. The Dalit protesters blocked trains, clashed with police and set fire to vehicles across several states.