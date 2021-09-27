Bharat Bandh: Road, rail traffic comes to halt in Punjab and Haryana; trains cancelled, highways blocked

Bharat Bandh: Protesters sitting on railway tracks in Barnala (Express Photo)

The pan-India strike called by farm unions protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws led to inconvenience for commuters in Delhi and the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana. The protesters blocked highways, roads and railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana, bringing road and rail traffic to a halt.

Rows of cars stacked bumper-to bumper were seen along the Gurugram-Delhi border on Monday morning as the vehicles entering the national capital were checked by Delhi Police. The police later said that the traffic situation was normal after they reopened the Rajokri border.

In Punjab, farmers started protesting at over 350 places. Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police(AGDP) has issued instructions to the police forces of the state to ensure law and order at protest places. A close watch is being kept at all the dharna sites. In Haryana too, highways are blocked 25 places alone in the Jind district.

Trains were cancelled and affected in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur divisions as protesters sat on railway tracks. More than 20 locations have been blocked in Delhi. At least 14 trains were cancelled and 4 terminated in the Firozpur division.

At the UP Gate, which is also the protest site of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) since November last year, police have put up barricades on the highway to check vehicles. Nobody is allowed to travel from this route between Delhi and Ghaziabad due to the Bharat Bandh call, Superintendent of police (second) Gyanendra Singh told PTI. Apart from UP Gate at Ghazipur border, all three borders between Delhi and Ghaziabad — Ananad Vihar, Dilshad Garden-Apsara Cinema, and Tulsi Niketan — are open, the SP said.

Throughout the duration of the strike, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for the closure of government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments. However, all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies, will be exempted. The bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner, the SKM has assured.