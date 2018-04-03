Bharat Bandh over SC/ST Act: Two killed in Uttar Pradesh, police names BSP MLA as ‘chief conspirator’; top developments

Bharat Bandh over SC/ST Act: Curfew was imposed in several places and 800 anti-riot policemen deployed in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

A day after Bharat Bandh and protests by Dalit groups over SC, ST Act turned violent in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India, a former MLA of Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has been accused of being the chief “conspirator”, according to reports. News agency ANI quoted a senior police official as saying BSP MLA Yogesh Verma is the main conspirator of this violence. Verma, the Former BSP legislator from Hastinapur assembly constituency of was detained yesterday.

Two persons were killed in Uttar Pradesh during the protest. One of them died in Meerut. According to reports, 200 Rapid Action Force personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. Internet has remained suspended in Meerut till 2 pm as a precautionary measure.

Here are latest developments

1. SC agrees to open court hearing at 2 PM

Supreme Court has agreed to an open court hearing on Centre’s review petition over its judgement on Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The Supreme Court had on March 20 diluted certain provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, in a bid to protect honest public servants discharging bona fide duties from being blackmailed with false cases under the Act.

2. Politics over Bandh

The central government has said that it is committed towards rights of Dalits and their safety. “Wherever Congress is in power where they are responsible for inciting people and spreading violence,” Union Minister Ananth Kumar said. Maywati had targeted the Centre saying if it had taken prompt steps, there would not have been the need for a ‘Bharat bandh’ and “some anti-social elements would not have got the chance to indulge in violence and arson because of government laxity”

The Congress and the Left parties today blamed the Centre for the violence during protests. The government has rejected all such claims.

3. Home minister addresses Parliament

Home Minister Rajnath Singh today gave a statement in Lok Sabha on Monday’s violence during Bharat Bandh protests. Singh said that the BJP government wanted to work towards SC and ST. As many as nine people are believed to have been killed and several injured in the violence that hit several parts of the country. Madhya Pradesh was the worst hit with SIX deaths reported in the violence.

4. Air travel hit

With passengers failing to reach airports on time, Jet Airways and Vistara had waived cancellation and charges for change of dates for those passengers booked for flights operating to and out of airports in places affected due to Dalit protests.

5. Loss to life and property

Curfew was imposed in several places and 800 anti-riot policemen deployed in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Union Ministry has asked all states to take preventive steps and maintain public order to ensure the safety of lives and property.

6. Transport hit, communication curtailed

Transport, mobile and internet services were hit in many states with over 100 trains getting affected due to protests. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also postponed class 12 and class 10 examinations scheduled to be held in Punjab yesterday in view of the bandh.