Bharat bandh on Monday, September 10: Congress, TMC, Left parties to protest over petrol, diesel prices; check timing, details

Sharpening its attack on Narendra Modi government, Congress has called a Bharat Bandh on September 10 over rise in petrol and diesel prices, according to reports. The party has asserted that several opposition parties like Samajwadi Party, DMK and the NCP, have extended their support. Left parties will also observe a strike on that very day but separately. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has said that it will not force shutdown in West Bengal but will hit the streets in protest. The Congress has said that it will observe ‘Bandh’ will be between 9 AM to 2.30-3 PM so that the common person is not inconvenienced.

Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Mallikarjun Kharge and Randeep Singh Surjewala said the common man was bearing the brunt of escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas as well as of other essential commodities. “The Congress party has decided that we will give a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs 11 lakh crore fuel loot, to demand that there should be immediate reduction in central excise duty and excessive VAT in the states, and that petrol and diesel be brought within GST so that the common man whose budget has gone haywire, they are provided the requisite relief,” Surjewala told reporters.

Patel said Congress leaders have talked to the Left parties, the Samajwadi Party, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and others, who have extended their support to the Congress on the issue. On Trinamool Congress, he said the party has agreed to support but won’t give a call for bandh as they are in government.

“Most of the opposition parties have given their consent to support, but still consultations is going on with three or four parties. BSP, still we have not consulted. As far TMC is concerned, they have agreed for the agitation but they will not give the bandh call,” he said.Surjewala said on May 16, 2014, when the Congress Party demitted power, international crude oil prices were far higher at around USD 106 per barrel and petrol price was Rs 71.41 and diesel at Rs 55.49 per litre.

