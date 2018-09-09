Bharat Bandh on Monday: From reason to parties involved – All you need to know

The Bandh will be observed across the country on September 10, Monday. (Representational photo)

The Indian National Congress will organise a nationwide shutdown (Bharat Bandh) on September 10 over rising fuel prices. This was announced by the party on Thursday. While announcing the call for the Bandh, Randeep Surjewala of Congress said that the common man was bearing the brunt of the escalating prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. “The Congress party has decided that we will be giving a call for Bharat Bandh on September 10, Monday, in order to highlight the Rs 11 lakh crore fuel loot and to demand an immediate reduction in central excise duty as also excessive VAT in the state,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Opposition parties like DMK, NCP, RJD, JD(S), have also extended their support to the Bandh, the Congress has also asked civil society groups and NGOs to join the nationwide protest.

When is the Bharat Bandh?

The Bandh will be observed across the country on September 10, Monday. According to the Congress, the timing of the Bandh has been kept between 9 am and 3 pm.

Where will be the impact?

The Bandh is expected to be effective in Congress-ruled states, several other states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu are also expected to see a considerable impact as regional parties have come in support of the Bandh.

Why Bharat Bandh?

As stated above, the main reason put forward by the Congress party is rising fuel prices, however, the strike is also seen as an attempt to counter the ruling party before crucial Assembly elections at the end of this year. BJP is being targeted by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over allegations of wrong-doing in Rafale deal, demonetisation, GST etc. Rising fuel prices have acted as a spark for the Congress to attack the BJP in the current circumstances. Immediate reduction of central excise duty and excessive VAT in the states, bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST are amongst some of the demands of the Opposition.

The increase pushed the petrol price in Delhi to Rs 80.50 per litre on Sunday. Diesel rate touched its highest level of Rs 72.61 a litre. Fuel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among all metros and most state capitals due to lower taxes. According to news agency PTI, Since mid-August, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.42 a litre and diesel by Rs 3.84 per litre as the rupee hit a record low against the US dollar, making imports costlier. Almost half of the retail selling price of the two fuels is made up of central and state taxes. According to oil companies, petrol at refinery gate costs around Rs 40.50 a litre and diesel Rs 43.

The Centre currently levies a total excise duty of Rs 19.48 per litre of petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. On top of this, states levy Value Added Tax (VAT) — the lowest being in Andaman and Nicobar Islands where 6 per cent sales tax is charged on both the fuels.

Support to Congress

Several opposition parties including DMK, NCP, Samajwadi party extended their support to the BAndh. While the Left parties have given a separate call for the Bandh, the TMC will not be a part of the Congress’ Bandh and would not enforce shutdown in West Bengal.

(With agency inputs)