Bharat Bandh on December 8: Telangana CM, Congress and many others back farmers’ strike call

To protest against the new farm laws, farmers’ union leaders have announced Bharat Bandh on December 8 and many leaders from the non-BJP parties are supporting their decision. Bharat Bandh has been announced after several rounds of talks with the Central Government regarding the new farm laws have remained inconclusive. It is likely that on December 8, farmers will block all roads leading to Delhi and they have decided to occupy toll plazas too in order to make an impact.

This has been supported by many political party leaders. Left parties including Congress are supporting the farmer’s decision to go ahead with the Bharat Bandh and other political parties have also been appealed for support. Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera has stated that Congress will be demonstrating their protests in line with Indian farmers outside their party offices. “It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi’s support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful,” ANI quoted Khera as saying. On Saturday, CPI, CPI(M) and CPM(M-L), All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party released a joint statement saying that they too are extending their solidarity with farmers and will protest against the new farm laws.

Telangana Chief Minister as well as TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao are also going to support Bharat Bandh that has been called for on December 8 and will participate in it actively. Many states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will also be demonstrating protests. While West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress has been supporting farmers for a few days now, the party is not likely to be a part of Bharat Bandh.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is also taking an initiative in forming a joint political front to stand up in front of the central government. For this, SAD is gathering support from many regional parties in the state.