Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Over 12 injured in Bihar, no impact in Lucknow

Bharat Bandh today LIVE updates: Protests have erupted in several areas of Bihar even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the state today. Meanwhile, Security has been stepped up in several states across the country in wake of the call for Bharat Bandh on April 10 on social media platforms and WhatsApp. Additional security measures have been taken in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand’s Haridwar to deter a rerun of the violence that hit many cities during the Bharat Bandh call by some Dalit groups on April 2 over a Supreme Court order that allegedly diluted certain key provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Today’s nationwide strike is believed to have been called against caste-based reservation in education and jobs.

2.40 PM: Section 144 has been imposed in Bhopal today in the wake of Bharat Bandh.

1:40 PM: The Ministry of Home Affairs yesterday had said the districts magistrates and superintendent of police would be held personally responsible for any violence in their area in its advisory.

1:35 PM: Impact of today’s Bharat Bandh was by and large not visible in Uttar Pradesh. Tere was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state till around noon during the ongoing ‘Bharat Bandh’, according to reports.

1:30 PM: It was business as usual in Lucknow as traders opened their shops and vehicles were plying on the roads. The government and private offices and schools too functioned without any hinderance.

12:00 AM: Markets in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar shut during the Bharat Bandh. Protesters had also held bike-rally

11:15 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Bihar today, has paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Motihari

11:00 AM: WATCH: Violent protest erupted in Bihar’s Arrah

Clash between two groups in Bihar's Arrah during protests against caste-based reservations, gunshots heard.

10:55 AM: WATCH- 2nd Bharat Bandh in 8 days

Anti-quota groups call for Bharat bandh today as the Home Ministry has issued an advisory to states to beef up security and prevent violence during the Bandh

10:50 AM: Police is keeping strict vigil in Punjab and Haryana. Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh has said that no big outfit has come out in support of the bandh. Police in Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu said they have not received reports of any call for a bandh.

10:45 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bihar where protests have erupted in areas during Bharat Bandh

10:40 AM: Several Policemen have been injured in protests during Bharat Bandh today.

10:35 AM: Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Rajasthan NRK Reddy said that for the last four-five days, police have held meetings with all the main organisations, market associations, transport organisations, political organisations and other groups in all the districts asking them to maintain law and order.

10:25 AM: Section 144 has been imposed in Bihar’s Arrah after train was halted, gun shots were fired and live cartridges seized.

10:15 AM: A Delhi bound train from Rajgir has been stopped in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

10:10 AM: Reports are coming from Uttar Pardesh and Madhya Pradesh that high alert has been issued in Meerut and Gwalior.

10:05 AM: Maximum impact of Bharat Bandh is being witnessed in Bihar. Protests are going on in Arrah, Patna and Begusarai.

10:00 AM: Bharat Bandh impact in Uttar Pradesh- Internet services has been suspended from 6 pm Monday to 6 pm Tuesday following the order of the District Magistrate in Hapur. Security has been stepped up in Meerut also. Police had summoned office-bearers of 10 organisations. Internet services have been suspended indefinitely in Saharanpur.

9:45 AM: Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. Schools and colleges have been shut. Internet Services have been suspended.

9:40 AM: Even as the protests are going on in Bihar’s Arrah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state today. He will flag off a superfast train in Champaran district.

9:35 AM: Present situation in Madhya Pardesh’s Morena where curfew has been imposed

9:30 AM: Bharat Bandh impact in Bihar: A train in stopped by protesters in Bihar’s Arrah.

9:30 AM: It has been learnt that Sarv Samaj from Rajasthan have issued statements calling for the bandh and calls were given on social media after the April 2 nation wide strike. However, officials said that the latest bandh call does not seem to have gained much traction among states in south, west and north-east India, officials said.

9:25 AM: Stringent security measures are taken in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Schools and colleges in in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena has been asked to remain close by district officials. Curfew has been enforced in Bhind. Gwalior and Morena are witnessing prohibitory orders.

9:15 AM: A 12-hour hartal called by various Dalit outfits in Kerala was called in Kerala to protest the alleged dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The hartal witnessed incidents of violence, including stone pelting and road Blockades

9:00 AM: Reports are coming from Uttar Pradresh that there is no impact of Bharat Bandh call seen as yet in Meerut.

8:55 AM: “The Home Ministry has advised states to raise security and make appropriate arrangements, including prohibitory orders if necessary, to prevent any untoward incident,” an official said. The advisory has asked states to intensify patrolling in sensitive locations. Meanwhile, separate security alerts have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued an advisory to ensure that adequate security measures are put in place to prevent any incidents of violence. This comes after violence erupted and 11 people were killed during the Bharat Bandh called by a few Dalit groups. Section 144 has been imposed and internet services have been curtailed in certain areas of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan where maximum violence was reported during the April 2 Bharat Bandh. Schools remain closed. Reports say District Magistrate and Superintendents of Police of the areas concerned have been asked to remain on tight vigil.