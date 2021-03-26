Bharat Bandh Live: Indian Railways cancels 4 Shatabdi trains; 31 trains stopped midway as protesters block tracks

Bharat Bandh Live News Updates: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also extended its support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the farmer unions.
Bharat Bandh Live: Confederation of All India Traders, which claimed representation of eight crore traders in the the country, said that markets will remain open on March 26 as it is not participating in the 'Bharat Bandh'.
Bharat Bandh Live March 26: A 12-hour-long Bharat Bandh called by the farmer unions affected rail and road transports in many states with many organisations extending support to the farmers’ cause. Indian Railways has cancelled 4 Shatabdi trains while 31 other trains have been stopped midway as protesters squat on railway tracks at 32 locations across Punjab and Haryana. Markets across several states including Punjab and Haryana also closed their shutters while roads wore a deserted look. Farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws had called a complete ‘Bharat Bandh’, even as it will not be observed in four poll-bound states and Puducherry. According to the umbrella body of farmers’ unions, Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, the nationwide shutdown started at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country today as the day marks four months of the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also extended his support to the Bharat Bandh call.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also extended its support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the farmer unions. Meanwhile, the Chambers of Trade and Industry, a body representing traders in Delhi, said that shops and factories will remain open during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. The Morcha had said that the ‘bandh’ will also be observed in the national capital. On the other hand, the Odisha government closed all educational institutions across the state in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call.
A statement issued by the SKM claimed that various farmers' organisations, trade unions, student organizations, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported the bandh call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. The farmer leader said that in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry, the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha has appealed to people to not observe 'Bandh' there. Apart from repealing of three farm laws, the demands of protesting union include cancellation of all police cases against farmers, withdrawal of electricity bill and pollution bill and reduction in prices of diesel, petrol and gas.
Bharat Bandh Live: 4 Shatabdi trains cancelled, 31 other trains stopped midway as protesters squat on railway tracks at 32 locations across Punjab, Haryana
The Delhi Police today closed both carriageways of National Highway-24 passing through the Ghazipur border in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbreall body of protesting unions, have given a call for the bandh.
Farmers gathered at several national highways, key roads and some railway tracks in Punjab and Haryana today as part of their nationwide protest against the Centre's new agri laws.
India's history shows that 'satyagraha' ends atrocities, injustice and arrogance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, expressing support for the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting the three agri laws.