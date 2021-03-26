Bharat Bandh Live: Indian Railways cancels 4 Shatabdi trains; 31 trains stopped midway as protesters block tracks

Bharat Bandh Live: Confederation of All India Traders, which claimed representation of eight crore traders in the the country, said that markets will remain open on March 26 as it is not participating in the 'Bharat Bandh'.

Bharat Bandh Live March 26: A 12-hour-long Bharat Bandh called by the farmer unions affected rail and road transports in many states with many organisations extending support to the farmers’ cause. Indian Railways has cancelled 4 Shatabdi trains while 31 other trains have been stopped midway as protesters squat on railway tracks at 32 locations across Punjab and Haryana. Markets across several states including Punjab and Haryana also closed their shutters while roads wore a deserted look. Farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws had called a complete ‘Bharat Bandh’, even as it will not be observed in four poll-bound states and Puducherry. According to the umbrella body of farmers’ unions, Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, the nationwide shutdown started at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country today as the day marks four months of the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also extended his support to the Bharat Bandh call.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also extended its support to the Bharat Bandh call given by the farmer unions. Meanwhile, the Chambers of Trade and Industry, a body representing traders in Delhi, said that shops and factories will remain open during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. The Morcha had said that the ‘bandh’ will also be observed in the national capital. On the other hand, the Odisha government closed all educational institutions across the state in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call.

