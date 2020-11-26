Bharat Bandh today: Why unions are protesting against Centre

The protesting unions are also demanding cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month to all non-income tax paying families and 10 kg free ration per person per month to all needy people. (ANI)

Bharat Bandh today: Ten central unions have called for a nationwide strike today to protest against what they see as anti-labour policies of the Centre. Among the unions participating in the protests are Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The unions are demanding the withdrawal of ‘anti-farmer laws’ and ‘anti-workers’ labour codes brought in by the Centre and some states in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. The Centre recently introduced certain changes in labour laws amalgamated some archaic laws into four codes to minimise the compliance burden on business houses. While the business community hailed the move, unions termed it anti-labour as the codes take away safeguards provided to workers.

Bhubaneswar: Members of Odisha Nirmana Sramik Federation, All India Central Council of Trade Unions & All Orissa Petrol & Diesel Pump Workers Union hold demonstration as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre’s new labour laws pic.twitter.com/ufVwyQD4La — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

The protesting unions are also demanding cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month to all non-income tax paying families and 10 kg free ration per person per month to all needy people. They say that Covid has hit the workers hard and cash transfer can help them survive the pandemic and will also help in reviving the economy through consumption.

The workers are also asking for expansion of MGNREGA. They want 200 days’ work a year in rural areas at increased wages and also extension of the scheme to urban areas. One of their major demands is to stop privatisation of the public sector. The unions also want pension schemes for all and the National Pension System to be scrapped.

Banking services are likely to be affected by today’s shutdown as many bank associations are participating in the strike. Among the associations participating in the strike are All India Bank Employees’ Association, All India Bank Officers Association and Bank Employees Federation of India. On Wednesday, IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra said that their normal working could be affected at the branches and offices.

The strike, however, won’t be allowed in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, the UP government of Yogi Adityanath invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) for a further six months. The ESMA prohibits strikes in all departments and corporations. It also gives the police the right to arrest without a warrant anybody violating the Act’s provisions.