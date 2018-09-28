Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: 7 crore traders protest against Walmart- Flipkart deal; markets across India, Delhi to be hit

Bharat bandh LIVE UPDATES: Sealing drive in Delhi being conducted by officials (File photo)

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is organising a nation-wide Bharat Bandh today against Walmart’s acquisition of retail major Flipkart and FDI in the retail sector. In a statement, the CAIT said that all commercial markets across the country will remain closed and around seven crore small businesses houses will participate in the bandh. In the national capital, both the traders including wholesale and retail markets are participating. The trader’s body will also hold a protest- dharna at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the Walmart- Flipkart deal and FDI in retail markets.

Apart from FDI, the Delhi traders are also focussing on sealing issue. The traders are demanding an immediate promulgation of an ordinance to stop sealing of shops in the national capital. The markets in Delhi’s prominent place like Connaught Place, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Kashmiri Gate, Pahar Ganj, Karol Bagh, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Amar Colony, Green Park, Khan Market, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Vikas Marg, Lajpat Nagar, Shahdara and others will remain shut today.