Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi joins protests in Delhi; Congress workers stop trains, buses

Bharat bandh on Monday Live Updates: India is witnessing Bharat Bandh called by Congress. The nation-wide strike on Monday was called by Congress to protest against the rising petrol, diesel prices and depreciation of the rupee. Congress has claimed that 21 opposition parties are supporting the Bharat bandh. It also stated that a number of chambers of commerce and traders’ associations were also backing the strike. Prominent Opposition parties like Sharad Pawar’s NCP, MK Stalin’s DMK are openly supporting Congress, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expressed support on the issues on which the shut down has been called, but said it was against any kind of strike in West Bengal.
The incumbent ruling party Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha said it is neither opposing nor supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje yesterday announced a four-per cent reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders are in Raj Ghat to protest against rising fuel prices. According to reports, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also join the protest.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and senior Ghulam Nabi Azad have reached Raj Ghat.
"Heavy forces have been deployed across the city today. Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking the law into their hands," tweets Commissioner Of Police, Pune City, Dr Venkatesham K.
Congress has appealed party workers to maintain peace and not to associate with any violent protests even as it urged people to bring about a change in the country by ousting the BJP from power.
Congress workers are holding dharna at Musheerabad bus depot in Hyderabad against fuel price hike
Another train was stopped in Odisha during Bharat Bandh
Deserted scene in Kalaburagi bus terminal as bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) aren't operational today.
CPI(M) supporters were holding protests in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam against fuel price hike. Roads were blocked, buses were halted over strike.
A train was stopped by Congress workers in Sambalpur as the opposition parties are protesting over fuel price hike
Diesel price has been increased by Rs 0.22/litre. Diesel price in Delhi today is Rs 72.83/litre. In Mumbai, diesel price is Rs 77.32/litre
Petrol price has been increased by Rs 0.23/litre and current stands at Rs 80.73/litre in Delhi. Petrol price in Mumbai is Rs 88.12/litre.