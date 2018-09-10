Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi joins protests in Delhi; Congress workers stop trains, buses

Bharat bandh on Monday Live Updates: Protests are being held in several parts across India

Bharat bandh on Monday Live Updates: India is witnessing Bharat Bandh called by Congress. The nation-wide strike on Monday was called by Congress to protest against the rising petrol, diesel prices and depreciation of the rupee. Congress has claimed that 21 opposition parties are supporting the Bharat bandh. It also stated that a number of chambers of commerce and traders’ associations were also backing the strike. Prominent Opposition parties like Sharad Pawar’s NCP, MK Stalin’s DMK are openly supporting Congress, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expressed support on the issues on which the shut down has been called, but said it was against any kind of strike in West Bengal.

The incumbent ruling party Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha said it is neither opposing nor supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje yesterday announced a four-per cent reduction in value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.