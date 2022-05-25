The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh today, to protest against the Centre’s decision of not conducting a caste-based census for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), according to Neeraj Dhiman, the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party.

Other than the demand of a caste census for OBCs, the federation is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.