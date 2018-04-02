Bharat Bandh: Horrific! Protestors attack AIIMS bus carrying doctors, nurses on Delhi-Ghaziabad NH-24 route

Bharat Bandh: AIIMS bus was attacked by protestors. (ANI)

In a shocking event, agitators on Monday attacked a bus carrying doctors and nurses from AIIMS Delhi. The protestors attacked the bus on Delhi Ghaziabad highway (NH-24) near Ghaziabad’s Shivpuri during protests over SC/ST Protection Act. Protests against the Supreme Court order barring immediate arrest in case of complaints filed under the SCs/STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act took a violent turn across North India on Monday. Various Dalit groups took to the streets, damaging properties, burning vehicles, and blocking roads and railway tracks. While six people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have also reported deaths. The demonstrators clashed with police in many places which led to lathi-charge and tear-gassing. Schools remained closed in many places. South India remained mostly unaffected due to the bandh.

Although the finance capital, Mumbai remained largely peaceful, violence was reported from Nagpur. Agitators blocked Mumbai- Kolkata and Jabalpur-Hyderabad national highways for over an hour. Stone pelting on shos and vehicles was also reported. One bus was torched and reports of intimidation by protestors poured in. Protestors also halted a Chennai-Delhi train at Gaddigodam.

In Delhi-NCR, thousands of protestors gathered at Mandi House in the heart of the national capital and blocked Barakhamba Road, disrupting traffic. Train services were also disrupted in Ghaziabad when a mob arrived at the railway yard and started pelting stones.

A person was killed in police firing in Alwar after protestors went on the rampage, burning vehicles, damaging shops and pelting shops on police. Nearly 30 people — 20 from Ajmer and 10 from Jaipur — were detained after protestors damaged public property, police said. Protestors damaged glass windows of Shatabdi Express at Khairthal railway station. Internet services were suspended in Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar and Sikar until 8 pm and indefinitely in Jalore, Jaisalmer, Sirohi, Pali and Barmer districts.