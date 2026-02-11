India is set to see wide-scale protests on Thursday, February 12, 2026, as central trade unions and farmers’ groups have lent support to a nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) called by Opposition parties over the Centre’s labour and economic policies. Farmer bodies like Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have also raised concerns over the India-US interim trade framework.

Why is the Bharat Bandh called for?

1. SKM’s bandh call is against the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that it could hurt Indian farmers.

2. SKM convenor Hannan Moolah stated to ANI that cheap US imports could weaken Indian culture; he also demanded Piyush Goyal’s resignation.

3. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has defended the framework. He said that farmers and dairy interests are protected and certain products are kept out of tariff concessions.

4. A joint platform of 10 central trade unions is protesting the labour reforms, including opposition to the four labour codes. As per the unions, the codes weaken worker protection and job security.

What may be affected?

5. Organisers have stated that the strike could see participation from more than 30 crore workers, as per a report by India TV.

6. Major union behind the call for Bharat Bandh are the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), LPF (Labour Progressive Federation), United Trade Congress (UTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) among others.

7. Banking operations, transport services, and government offices in many regions are likely to be impacted.

8. Essential services like hospitals, medical facilities, airports, private offices, and ATMs are expected to be open.

9. The apple growers in Himachal Pradesh are also preparing to join protests. It has also warned that import duty could affect local orchards, as per a report by ANI.

10. Odisha Congress has also supported the strike. They have listed additional protest targets, privatisation, contractualisation, proposed changes to rural employment safeguards and the Electricity Bill 2025.