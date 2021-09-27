  • MORE MARKET STATS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Delhi-UP traffic affected amid farmers’ strike, highways blocked in Punjab

Updated: September 27, 2021 8:28:53 am

Bharat Bandh News Live, Farmers Protest Bharat Bandh 27th September Live Updates: The 10-hour nationwide bandh call has garnered support from several non-NDA parties.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s call for a 10-hour nationwide bandh on Monday, to mark the first anniversary of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws, has garnered support from several non-NDA parties. 

“It was on September 27, 2020 that President Shri Ram Nath Kovind assented to and brought into force the three anti-farmer black laws last year. Tomorrow, there will be a total Bharat Bandh observed around the country from 6 AM to 4 PM,” the SKM, which is an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said in a statement.

The bandh will be held from 6 in the morning to 4 in the evening during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country. However, all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted. 

    08:28 (IST)27 Sep 2021
    Delhi-Amritsar National Highway blocked

    Delhi-Amritsar National Highway on Monday was blocked at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra by protesting farmers, agitating against farm laws, ANI reports.

    Farmers from different parts of the country, especially Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the three contentious farm laws that they fear would do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations. They are also seeking a legal guarantee for MSP. The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers' protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by farmers on January 26 when protesters had stormed the Red Fort and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts.
    farmers in India
