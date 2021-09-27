Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Delhi-UP traffic affected amid farmers’ strike, highways blocked in Punjab

Bharat Bandh News Live, Farmers Protest Bharat Bandh 27th September Live Updates: The 10-hour nationwide bandh call has garnered support from several non-NDA parties.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s call for a 10-hour nationwide bandh on Monday, to mark the first anniversary of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws, has garnered support from several non-NDA parties.

“It was on September 27, 2020 that President Shri Ram Nath Kovind assented to and brought into force the three anti-farmer black laws last year. Tomorrow, there will be a total Bharat Bandh observed around the country from 6 AM to 4 PM,” the SKM, which is an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions, said in a statement.

The bandh will be held from 6 in the morning to 4 in the evening during which all government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments as well as public events and functions will be closed throughout the country. However, all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies will be exempted.

