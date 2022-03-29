Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Day 2 of strike to further hit banking, transport services; Kerala govt issues ‘dies-non’ order

Bharat Bandh Live News, Bharat Bandh Today Latest Updates: Today is the second and last day of the Bharat Bandh called for by a joint forum of trade unions to protest against the Centre’s policies ‘affecting workers, farmers and people’. The first day of the strike saw public dealings at some bank branches being hit and public transport services thrown out of gear in states like West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, essential services like healthcare, electricity and fuel supplies remained unaffected. Public offices as well as educational institutions were not impacted by the strike called by nearly a dozen trade unions.

Some bank branches, particularly in cities with a strong trade union movement, did very limited over-the-counter public dealings such as cash deposits and withdrawals. The joint forum of central trade unions, which has called for the two-day strike that started on Monday, said that bandh-like situation prevailed in at least eight states due to the nationwide strike against various policies of the government.