Bharat Bandh Today LIVE: Day 2 of strike to further hit banking, transport services; Kerala govt issues ‘dies-non’ order

Bharat Bandh Live News, Bharat Bandh Today Latest Updates: Today is the second and last day of the Bharat Bandh called for by a joint forum of trade unions to protest against the Centre’s policies ‘affecting workers, farmers and people’. The first day of the strike saw public dealings at some bank branches being hit and public transport services thrown out of gear in states like West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. However, essential services like healthcare, electricity and fuel supplies remained unaffected. Public offices as well as educational institutions were not impacted by the strike called by nearly a dozen trade unions.
Some bank branches, particularly in cities with a strong trade union movement, did very limited over-the-counter public dealings such as cash deposits and withdrawals. The joint forum of central trade unions, which has called for the two-day strike that started on Monday, said that bandh-like situation prevailed in at least eight states due to the nationwide strike against various policies of the government.
Hours after the Kerala High Court directed the Left administration in the state to take steps to prevent its employees from abstaining from duty as part of the two-day nationwide strike, the government on Monday issued a 'dies-non' (no work, no pay) order.
Bank unions are protesting against the government's move to privatise two public sector banks as announced in Budget 2021-22. They are also demanding an increase in interest rate on deposits and reduction in service charges.
On Monday, banking services were partially impacted on Monday as a section of bank employees did not report for duty. However, there was hardly any impact on the functioning of new generation private sector banks. There might have been a delay in cheque clearances and government treasury operation might have also be affected by the strike.
The impact of the strike is prominent in eastern India as many branches of public sector banks there are closed, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said. In the other regions, branches are open as officers are present but services are being impacted due to many employees participating in the strike, he said.