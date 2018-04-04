Bharat Bandh: Curfew to remain imposed in various parts of Madhya Pradesh

Curfew will remain imposed in various areas of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts on Wednesday in the wake of violence witnessed by the state on April 2 during Bharat Bandh.

Curfew will remain imposed in various areas of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts on Wednesday in the wake of violence witnessed by the state on April 2 during Bharat Bandh. The curfew, though, would be relaxed for two hours between 10 am and 12 noon, according to police. On Tuesday, 50 people were arrested for pelting stones at a police party in Morena. Meanwhile, the death toll in violence reached seven in the state after one more body was recovered yesterday in the morning.

Violent protests marred the nationwide shutdown that was called by several Dalit organisations to protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. In all, at least 11 people have died across the country in the violence that broke out in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab.

In the latest development, the Supreme Court has refused to put stay order on its March 20 ruling, after Centre filed a review petition against the same. The apex court, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. This ruling allegedly infuriated the Dalits who claimed that the act has been diluted.