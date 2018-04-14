Bharat Bandh cases: Haryana government to set up 3-member panel, Manohar Lal Khattar attacks opposition

The Haryana government has decided to set up a three-member panel to review the police cases filed in connection with violence during the April 2 “Bharat Bandh” (Source: IE)

The Haryana government has decided to set up a three-member panel to review the police cases filed in connection with violence during the April 2 “Bharat Bandh” called by Dalits to protest the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. At a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the committee would review all the cases and “the guilty would be punished and innocent people would be let off”. An IAS officer, an IPS officer and a public representative would be members of the committee, he said.

Referring to the incidents of violence on April 2, he said, “A section of society was demonstrating peacefully in the state when some anti-social elements infiltrated and tried to disturb the law and order situation.” Around 100 people were arrested in connection with the violence during the bandh called by Dalit organisations in Haryana. 47 FIRs have been filed at different police stations in this regard. Khattar said the state government would soon constitute the Haryana Scheduled Castes Commission and notify all posts meant for Scheduled Castes at one go to clear the backlog.

The chief minister asked people not to get mislead by the Opposition. He said Bharat Ratna should have been awarded to Ambedkar immediately after he wrote the Constitution.

“But he got the award in 1991. The first Bharat Ratna was given to Jawahar Lal Nehru instead in 1955. This underscores the pick and choose policy adopted by the then ruling party,” he alleged. “Similarly, Indira Gandhi was awarded Bharat Ratna when she became prime minister in 1971. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, who worked for the political unity of the country, got the award in 1990, 39 years after his demise in 1951,” he said. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated seven Antyodaya Bhawans in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Jind, Yamunanagar, Faridabad and Gurugram for dissemination of information about government welfare schemes. At these Bhawans, people will get information about all available schemes of different departments.