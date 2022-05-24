Bharat Bandh called on May 25 over demand of caste-based census of OBCs — All you should know

The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh tomorrow (May 25) over the Centre not conducting a caste-based census for the other Backward Classes (OBC).

According to Neeraj Dhiman, the Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), other than the demand for a caste-based census, the federation is also protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

Along with BAMCEF, the bandh has also garnered the support of the Bahujan Mukti Party and Bahujan Kranti Morcha.

Extending his support for bandh, BKM convener Waman Meshram claimed that some forces are creating an atmosphere of disturbance to divert the attention of people from the bandh, especially the OBCs so that they they cannot join the movement.

According to the national convener of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha, their demands include: