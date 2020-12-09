‘Bharat Bandh’ befitting reply to ‘state-backed anarchy’: Shiv Sena

It criticised the BJP for calling the farmers' agitation as an "attempt to create anarchy" in the country and for labelling the protesting farmers as 'Khalistanis'.
If farmers' issues were resolved expeditiously, they would have gone back home, the editorial said.
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday said the ‘Bharat Bandh’ observed by farmers’ organisations against the Centre’s new agri laws was a befitting reply to the “state-sponsored anarchy”.
An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre wants to keep the Damocles’sword of “fear and terror” hanging on the country for its own political interests.